Walking for water

Organizers of an upcoming event hope to teach residents the importance of respecting and protecting water.

"We take it for granted," said Trish Monague, regional aboriginal seniors' cultural co-ordinator with the Georgian Bay Native Women's Association. "We always think that water is going to be here for ever and ever and ever, but if we don't take the responsibility to acknowledge and teach our young ones about keeping the water clean and not wasting it, and remembering our bodies are over 80% water, then what does that mean? If we don't have clean water, what are we replacing it with?"

Those are some of the matters she hopes Saturday's walk will shed light on. The event, which will start at Little Lake Park in Midland, with registration at 8:30 a.m., will trace the shore of the lake, while a copper bucket, holding water from the lake, will be passed around among the attendees. The morning will start with traditional ceremonies, including an opening prayer, smudge and a water dance.

"We're speaking to the water and acknowledging the purpose of water on behalf of everyone," said Monague. "We believe that once this water has been spoken for and blessed, it does carry spiritual properties that support health and wellness. But also, aside from all of the spiritual aspects, the walk in itself asks for the healing of the body of water for future generations."

The walk is also intended to promote healthy physical activity among children, she said.

The event will mark the culmination of the 2016-17 provincial program called the Healthy Kids Community Challenge of North Simcoe, funded in the region through Chigamik Community Health Centre.

Next year, the challenge will focus on nutrition and eating well.

"That's important for our kids to know," said Monague.

There will be interactive activities at the park to teach kids and families about water and its spiritual and physical aspects, she added.

Monague said that there are more than 30 kids already registered to be part of the walk, along with 50 to 80 women who will help carry the water around the lake, and more are welcome to join.

"I think everybody should come out and walk," she said. "Once you experience the first part of the morning, you will have a clear understanding of the purpose (of) what we're asking for. We're asking for the continuation of good, clean water for all future generations and all races of people."

The Orillia Native Women's Group, Beausoleil First Nation and the Métis Nation of Ontario will take part in the event. Snacks and water along the way, and a feast at the end, will be taken care of by the Georgian Bay Native Friendship Centre, she said.

For more information and to register for the free event, contact the Georgian Bay Native Women's Association at 705-527-7043 or visit chigamik.ca/hkcc.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog