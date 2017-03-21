After years of success, the Barrie Colts knew they were going to have to pay for it down the road.

This season was it.

With a predominantly fresh-faced roster in tow, the Colts ended the campaign Saturday with a 17-44-7 record, its second-worst season in franchise history.

“Last year, we went pretty far in the playoffs and had a lot of veteran guys, but this year, we're pretty young, the youngest team in the league, so it was definitely a challenge,” said Colts winger Aidan Brown. “We played with a lot of heart this year, but it just sucks that we couldn't make the playoffs.

“It will only make us hungrier for next year though, and we'll come in with a lot of tenacity.”

Barrie's last and largest free fall began, not so coincidentally, after dealing away veterans like Cordell James, Cam Lizotte and Matt Brassard.

Between Jan. 7 and Feb. 9, the Colts lost 14 of 15 games with their youthful roster, their lone victory being an overtime win over fellow playoff absentee Saginaw.

In the final two months of the year, the Colts won just four times – three of those coming against the injury-ravaged North Bay Battalion, who would ultimately become the other team to miss the post-season in the East.

“It was definitely a learning experience,” said Colts rookie Jason Willms. “We went through a lot of ups and downs and I think I learned a lot as a person and as a hockey player.

“I'm going to use this experience to get even better in the off-season and come back as a stronger hockey player,” he added.

As the season went on, the Colts began to appear more upbeat as they handled themselves better in the difficult stretches.

“We've bonded a lot,” Brown said. “Once we knew we didn't have a chance to make the playoffs, we came together and decided to be spoilers.

“A couple of games are depending on us, and teams need us to lose, so we have to try and be spoilers and mess up other teams flow.”

In that sense, their mission was accomplished, as North Bay was the only conference team against whom the Colts won the season series (both teams took three games, but Barrie wound up with eight points compared to the Battalion's seven) and they would finish a victory shy of a playoff spot.

Barrie began and ended the season with 10 rookies in its starting lineup, and when half of a team's players are still that green, it makes for some growing pains.

“A lot of guys came in as young rookies this year and even myself, I didn't play much last year, so everyone just had to learn and adapt to the speed and all of that,” Brown said. “About halfway through, we got used to it and got our feet out of the mud and started playing our kind of hockey, using our speed and all.”

The group would show flashes of brilliance, taking teams like the Soo Greyhounds to overtime and keeping the Erie Otters in check after two periods.

But the veteran squads had another gear that the young Colts could not yet discover in some tough defeats.

“I think it was good for us,” Willms said. “We learned a lot about what it takes to win in this league.

“Wins are hard to come by, and we learned that it takes a full 60 minutes and you can't take your foot off that pedal, because teams will make you pay in this league.”

The team will bid farewell to overagers Anthony Stefano and Roy Radke, and might even drop some of their older players before next season begins as well.

That puts more pressure on the younger guys to have a good off-season and improve themselves and their game before coming back to training camp in August.

“The season's big and all, but it all starts in the summer,” Brown said. “Every guy on our team has got to be in the gym every day, getting bigger and faster and just doing everything we can to be more dominant.”

With the Colts securing the first-overall pick for the OHL Priority Selection, the import draft and the new midget draft, there should be some exciting young talent joining the squad next season.

“We're obviously going to have a couple of really skilled players coming in, so I think that definitely, the future is looking bright here,” Willms said. “(Adding that) to the guys we already have in this room, if they come back bigger and stronger, that's only going to make us even better.”

