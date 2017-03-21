McCoy's message motivates students

Ethan Shepperd thought it was pretty cool when Jason McCoy performed the song Mudd at Notre Dame Catholic School Tuesday morning.

The award-winning country musician had been invited to talk to students in the Orillia school's guitar club, ukulele group, string-instrument group and the choir.

Shepperd, 13, said he also learned the importance of playing whenever the opportunity arises.

"I think I would have to do some busking so that people will get to know me better, and find other people that are into music and maybe start playing with them," he said.

Finding others who share a passion for music was one of the points McCoy stressed when he talked to students from grades 1 to 8.

"I think it takes passion and focus," he said. "Always challenge yourself and run your own race and not worry about the person beside you."

McCoy also made sure the students understood the importance of being able to differentiate between the business of music and the production of music - the former sometimes resulting in money and awards, and the latter being done simply for the joy of music.

"Competition is great if you're making a living with music and want to see your songs on the charts - there's nothing wrong with that -- but make sure that doesn't become your value," he said. "Do your personal best and strive for excellence, whatever that standard is to you."

McCoy, who grew up in Minesing, said he didn't have the same opportunity as kids today to indulge in music at a younger age. And while hard work, a good attitude and practice top the list of what it takes to be a musician, McCoy emphasized the importance of recognizing efforts being put in by those helping along the way.

"Realize that the people volunteering (at the school) are very valuable and that the skill they're trying to teach is something you should take seriously, and enjoy it," he said.

Even if someone does not want to pursue music as a profession, McCoy added, "it's a wonderful thing to be able to enjoy music and understand it and express yourself that way. So, do the best with the opportunity you're being given."

Tammy Moreau, vice-principal at Notre Dame, hoped kids learned a lesson of perseverance from McCoy.

"Things may not always work the way you planned it the first time," said Moreau. "If you want something, keep trying and don't give up. Even if you're from a small town, as Jason was when he was growing up, it's still possible."

That lesson seemed to have hit home with the students.

"I learned that if you want to pursue your dreams, you've got to work hard," said Lucas Galloway, 11.

"It doesn't really matter if you're just in a little band with one or two people or if you're in an entire orchestra. Doesn't matter who is with you - just play."

