LETTER: Army in the Arctic?

Letter to the editor and open letter to Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton:

To satisfy all four needs, Canada should build a huge permanent military base (city) in Canada's Far North. Locate it on the Northwest Passage. Make it large enough to maintain a battalion, complete with an all-season, all-weather airport, and a naval port and service depot. It would provide a permanent Canadian Forces presence in the north and strongly reinforce Canadian sovereignty.

It would provide a Far North supply and maintenance depot for the Canadian army, navy and air force. It would ultimately become an income-generating winter training location for our NATO allies, sort of like the automobile cold-weather test stations just west of Kapuskasing, now used by GM and many of the world's automobile manufacturers.

It would become a northern/Arctic water and air travel/traffic control centre, and leave no doubt in which country visiting ships/aeroplanes are.

It would develop into a safe port for Northwest Passage shipping - rescue, repair, refuel, layover, and maybe even tourists.

It could well become an all-weather submarine base - which might be the surest transport means in the Arctic winter.

The construction should progress at a rate dictated by the funds available. That could be the difference between our current contribution to NATO and the required/commitment of 2% of GDP. Canada will get the direct and immediate benefit - not some remote overseas country charity.

Such a project would provide a huge construction employment opportunity for all types of employment - engineers, tradesmen, equipment operators, providers of food, household equipment, medical and hospital staff - provided you buy Canadian.

It would give Canadians genuine pride in Canada, and provide vast hi-tech, practical and commercial opportunities for Canadians for the next 100 years, on a path to northern development reaching well beyond any of our current north-south corridors - even though its basic purpose is to provide northern security for North America (a NATO need).

Paul R. Bennett

Orillia