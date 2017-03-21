Fire destroys home in Severn Township

A Severn family is homeless following a devastating fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at about 2:30 p.m. to the house fire near the northwest end of Telford Line, just past Maple Valley Road.

As drivers headed north on Highway 11 out of Orillia, a faint trace of smoke could be seen in the distance. Once you crested the hill just west of Stockdale Road while travelling on Telford, you were met with a towering plume of black smoke racing into the air, being pushed east by a strong wind.

The wind was such that firefighters at the scene were concerned initially about the fire spreading from the modular home to the surrounding bush, with other responding emergency crews taking the necessary precautions to remain safe while at the scene.

Crews brought the fire under control around 3:45 p.m. Mutual aid assistance calls were placed to both Oro-Medonte and Orillia fire departments.

A family of three lived in the home with their two pets.

“There's nothing salvageable,” said Michael Lacroix, who rented the house with his wife and young son. The contents of the home are not believed to be insured.

Lacroix was the only person home at the time the fire broke out. He's not sure exactly what happened.

“I heard crackling in the ceiling and like a snap kind of sound,” he said. “I came outside. I thought something had hit the house. I could see the smoke coming through the overhang.”

Instinctively, Lacroix tried to put the fire out himself. He grabbed a hose and started drenching the flames.

“It worked for a few minutes, but then pressure from the hose kind of gave out,” he said. “I almost got it out, I thought. It was probably burning inside.”

Lacroix rushed back inside where the family dog, Maisy, remained. He then called 9-1-1 and got the dog out. Maisy, unimpressed by the commotion, retreated to her regular hiding spot, under the bed. Before he could get out himself, Lacroix had to tear apart at the bed to get Maisy moving.

The outcome of the family cat is less certain. While it may have ran away during the initial panic of the fire, it was unaccounted for as firefighters fought the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It was the second major fire faced by Severn crews Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a transport truck carrying lumber caught fire south of Telford Line on Highway 11.

The highway was shut down headed south for approximately five hours to allow for the fire to be put out and clean-up to take place.

No injuries were reported either instance.

