Drop in violent crime: report

Both violent and drug crime were down year-over-year in Orillia during the month of January.

Violent crime dropped 45.2% in the first month of the year, while drug crime dropped 63.6%. Assaults and sexual assaults in the city were halved in January, and possession charges dropped by 60%, with no trafficking arrests made.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit investigated three sexual assaults in January, all of which were solved, police said, with one of those being declared unfounded.

Eight sudden deaths were investigated, six of which were solved. The other two are awaiting medical reports.

The Orillia OPP Street Crime Unit laid 49 charges against 12 people.

One decrease police aren't happy with is its clearance rate, year-over-year. In January 2016, 62% of violent, property and drug crimes were cleared by charge. That number fell to 44.1% in 2017. The increase in violent-crime clearance and decrease in property-crime clearance essentially even each other out. But 25% less drug crime was cleared in January this year as opposed to last year.

Staff Sgt. Shawn Hewlett had an interesting reason as to why.

"Some of those drugs - and we don't like to say - are found at (OPP General Headquarters) from cruisers coming in," Hewlett said. "What happens is a car can come in from anywhere in the province. When they strip the car, they may find drugs in the car, in which case Orillia detachment is called because, technically, they're now found in Orillia detachment area."

The statistics report, presented at Tuesday's Orillia Police Services Board meeting, also showed four impaired-driving charges laid in January, compared to 12 the year before.

Earlier in the meeting, Hewlett discussed the number of traffic tickets handed out by Orillia OPP in 2016.

There are 12 communities in the Orillia court service area, including the city. Of those, five reported increases in the number of tickets issued by officers in 2016 over 2015. Orillia was one of those, handing out approximately 10% more tickets last year than the year prior.

Those numbers were welcomed by Mayor Steve Clarke. Hewlett said more tickets could have been handed out - both last year and, specifically, in January 2017, when the numbers trended below the 2016 figures - but the OPP's other responsibilities hindered that.

"One of the biggest factors is calls for service," Hewlett said. "Calls for service preclude the officers from doing active traffic enforcement. Being one of the busiest detachments in the province, our neighbouring detachments ... don't have the calls for service we do. No other detachment in the county, province, has the calls we do."

A total of 1,478 calls for service came in during January, an increase of 300 over last year. Provincial offences notices handed out dropped by 72.

As for what the other communities are, that information wasn't provided to board members. At the recommendation of the city's manager of legislative services, that information was redacted, a move that confused Hewlett.

"Because it's a public document ... we couldn't see why it would be redacted," Hewlett said.

