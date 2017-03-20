Oro-Medonte partners with Orillia for Doors Open

Oro-Medonte Township is partnering with the City of Orillia for this year's Doors Open and Culture Days event on Sept. 30.

The township is inviting heritage sites and activity providers offering interactive programming to open their doors to the public during the time. This year's theme is around Canada's sesquicentennial and the heritage and culture of local communities. Participants looking to get involved can take advantage of two registration dates and sign up online at oro-medonte.ca.

Those taking advantage of the early bird deadline of March 24 will receive all marketing benefits, as well as a chance to qualify for an activity honorarium. With the regular registration, deadline is June 16. Participant information will be included in local print advertising materials.

For more information, contact Roz Llewellyn, community recreation co-ordinator of Oro-Medonte Township at rllewellyn@oro-medonte.ca.