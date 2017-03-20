More acts announced for Big Feastival

The newest festival in Oro-Medonte has added some new names to the lineup.

Musicians joining The Big Feastival include viral music video pioneers OK Go, Canadian indie rockers The Elwins and all-female Toronto quartet The Beaches. They were paired up with the latest additions to the chef line-up, Dennis the Prescott and Cory Vitiello.

The Big Feastival runs Aug. 18-20 at Burl's Creek promising great music, incredible culinary experiences and fun for the whole family. Speciality kids programing includes Fred Penner, PAW Patrol and Splash 'N Boots.

Alongside the additions Monday morning, Feastival organizers revealed what days the bands will be playing. Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals will headline Aug. 19, with The Strumbellas, Wintersleep and Choir! Choir! Choir! on the undercard. Weezer gets the honour of closing out the festival Aug. 20, with De La Soul, Basia Bulat and Keane's Tom Chaplin among the acts performing before weekend wraps up.

Tickets and more information are available at thebigfeastival.ca.