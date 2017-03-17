Trials of the travelling teal

Imagine, if you will, a morning in late January when the sun rises quickly from the eastern horizon, appearing first as pastel red, then orange and finally as a white ball of heat. A handful of puffy white clouds drift by, and you know today will be just like yesterday – hot, hot, hot.

Oh, I forgot to mention the aforementioned sunrise is observed from a beach in Trinidad. Located just 10 degrees above the equator, and only a few miles off the shore of Venezuela, it is a mecca for sun-loving tourists. But that’s not what this story is about.

Trinidad is also part of the wintering grounds for a small duck called the blue-winged teal. For several years, a banding station for ducks was established at Tiny Marsh, near Elmvale, and hundreds of teal were outfitted with an aluminum band on their legs and released. As hunters reported band numbers or other banding stations reported recapturing a bird, a picture was formed as to the annual cycle of migration these ducks undertake.

Most blue-winged teal nest and raise their young in southern Ontario, leave by late September on their perilous southbound migration, arriving in early January at the delightfully warm regions found south of the Caribbean Sea. However, only a month is spent here (oh, that I could spend ‘only a month there’) with large flocks of ducks sharing small inland ponds, foraging for food and regaining their body weight. And then, all too soon, it’s time to go home again.

Becoming restless, they start flying northward, an island at a time up the Lesser Antilles, from Grenada and St. Lucia to Antigua and Puerto Rico, gathering again as migrational flocks in Haiti and Cuba. The ocean currents bring strong wind and brief but intense storms, and air temperature begins to drop a few degrees every day.

It is now mid-February and the birds are winging their way northward to Florida, small groups joining together, perhaps unsure as to why, yet drawn toward the north by an irresistible urge.

A night flight brings them to the Straits of Florida and a rest stop is called within the freshwater compounds of the Everglades. The journey has not been without peril: Several were shot in Cuba, where duck hunting is a year-round activity; a few died from pesticide-laden food eaten in the Caribbean; and predatory falcons have taken their share of duck a la fresco. Young alligators snatch the occasional sleeping duck as well.

It is now early March, and the dune-protected shores and ponds of North Carolina offer refuge from the cold wind of the Atlantic. Pamlico Sound fills to capacity with waterfowl of all kinds, as mallards, blacks, green-winged teal, wigeon, ring-necks and redheads are also feeling the pull of the north. Also departing from here are thousands of tundra swans that had overwintered in Lake Mattamuskeet.

By mid-March, the blue-winged teal have reached Philadelphia and New York, and are trying to find a pass through the Allegheny Mountains to reach the Great Lakes. Such a route is found and they arrive to the southern shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario, just in time for a bitter late-winter storm.

Ponds, which had opened only days earlier, are now refrozen and the shorelines of the big waters are whipped to a frothy chop by freezing north wind. But the birds stay put, grabbing what food they can, hunkered down yet restless with anticipation.

Bonds are beginning to form between some pairs; others are just now clueing in as to why they have come this far from the tropics.

A light rain begins to fall, but it is a warm rain, and the birds leave what sanctuary they had, lifting off to cross two of the largest freshwater lakes of the world. The sandy fingers of Long Point and Point Pelee in Ontario beckon them onward, these north shores already white with swans and peppered with bufflehead, goldeneye, scaup and scoters.

A last-minute inland freeze-up had caused an avian traffic jam of waterfowl, as all but the largest bodies of water remain ice covered. Like an ice-bound airport, flocks pile up on each other as late comers land exhausted and mix with the restless and sated earlier arrivals.

It is now late March, and the long-awaited thaw has arrived. The rush is on, a biological race to find and defend both a nesting territory and a mate. The marshes of central Ontario are full of melt-water, and ice floes still choke rivers and lakes, but the blue-winged teal are home, back to the place where, just 11 months ago, they were but an egg.

During the decade I worked at the Tiny Marsh (1985-95), the date of the annual first observation of blue-winged teal was usually April 5. The past few years, with short and mild winters, have seen them back by mid-March. Grab your binoculars and check out the various ponds and marshes in your neighbourhood, and celebrate the courage, endurance and homecoming of these travel-weary birds.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.