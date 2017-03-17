Snowmobile hits tree; one dead, one injured

A man is dead after the snowmobile he was operating collided with a tree Friday in Georgian Bay Township.

At about 1:10 a.m., Bracebridge OPP, the Georgian Bay Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Service were dispatched to a trail outside of Mactier.

Investigation revealed two men were riding the snowmobile and, for a yet-to-be-determined reason, struck a tree.

Matthew Lusk, 34, of Georgian Bay Township, died as a result.

The passenger, a 31-year-old man also from Georgian Bay Township, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.