Rayel Poitras of Orillia and Lisa-Rae Scott of Sutton West won $1 million with Encore in the Feb. 25 draw.

“This prize money has changed our lives drastically,” Poitras said. “We can finally become homeowners. This prize also means a lot to us and our family, who will be sharing in it. We will be putting some of it aside for our kids’ education, treat ourselves to new wheels and maybe even a vacation.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Riveredge Convenience on the Queensway in Keswick.