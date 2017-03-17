A powerful addition has been made to the inaugural Orillia Comic-Con.

Kevin Duhaney and Jeff Parazzo, who played the Blue Ranger and White Ranger, respectively, on the series Power Rangers Dino Thunder, will be at Orillia’s first comic convention, signing autographs and available for photos.

There will be more than 100 comic, toy and pop culture vendors at the show from all over North America, as well as panel sessions, attractions and door prizes.

Previously announced for Orillia Comic-Con are Deadpool creator Fabian Nicieza, legendary DC and Marvel artist Ty Templeton and three of the most famous vehicles in pop culture history: the DeLorean from Back to the Future, the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard and the Batmobile from the 1989 feature film.