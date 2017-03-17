Letter: New way not necessarily the best way

In a series of moves that surprised many onlookers, Oro-Medonte Township recently reversed a previous decision and moved to conduct the 2018 election mainly via telephone and computer.

At first glance this might appear to be a great solution. Vote from the comfort of your home, or office. No waiting in line. No exposing your health to the germs of others who wait patiently along with you for their turn to cast a ballot. Simply pick up the phone or activate your computer and do your civic duty.

But there are concerns. First, it will cost more money. Lots more money! The systemology involved will see the taxpayers pony up about $100,000 more for this election than they had to cover in 1914.

Also, not everyone is computer-savvy and not everyone would be comfortable voting by phone. There are many voters in Oro-Medonte who would only feel comfortable with the voting process when they are behind a screen placing their Xs quite properly in the boxes beside the names of their candidates.

There is also a question of security. Without the actual scrutiny of a voting official, no one will actually know who is on the phone, or computer, preparing to enter their vote.

There will apparently be an opportunity to pre-vote, at a still-to-be-determined location, by actually casting a paper ballot. Doubtless, the location chosen will be less convenient to the vast majority of voters.

Originally, the decision of Oro-Medonte council was to stick with the 2014 voting format. But, as a result of a proposal by the town clerk, Ward 2 Coun. Scott Macpherson had a change of mind and a new vote was called. All of the public speakers who attended that meeting spoke against the system change. Despite this, the councillors voted for the telephone/computer format.

Most residents would agree with using the tried and true cost-effective paper ballot method of voting. Taxpayers’ money would be kept inside the township. Residents who are struggling to pay their hydro bills would jump at the chance to earn an extra $200 per day working in the polls. So-called “modern” methods are not always an improvement.

Bill Soles

Oro-Medonte Township