The only other time the Barrie Colts finished last overall in the Ontario Hockey League they came away with franchise defenceman Aaron Ekblad, who went on to win the Calder Trophy as top rookie in the NHL with the Florida Panthers.

While there’s no Ekblad this year in the OHL Priority Selection, the Colts rebuild should get a boost in a big way with the talent available in not only the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, but the newly added under-18 Priority Selection for midget ‘AA’ players in Ontario.

With the OHL also holding the first pick overall in this year’s Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, the Colts are in position to add some serious talent.

“We’re going to have a real good opportunity to get this club some franchise players,” said Colts general manager and head scout Jason Ford, who will be guiding the team in this year’s drafts.

First up is the OHL Priority Selection on Saturday, April 8 and there’s no shortage of franchise forwards available.

Toronto Marlboros ‘AAA’ minor-midget standout Jack Hughes is regarded as the top-rated prospect on many lists. The speedy centre is as skilled as any player in the draft

Other franchise players include a pair of talented forwards with well-known family lines.

London Jr. Knights ‘AAA’ minor-midget forward Ryan Suzuki is the younger brother of Owen Sound Attack star and top NHL prospect Nick, while Oakland Grizzlies under-16 centre Tag Bertuzzi, the son of former NHLer Todd Bertuzzi, is regarded as the draft’s top power forward.

Toronto Marlboros right-winger Graeme Clarke had more than 70 goals this season, while Mississauga Reps forward Jamieson Rees should be a strong two-way centre for any team that calls his name.

The best part is the Colts will have the pick of the litter.

“I think in the top 10 picks there’s some real talent there,” Ford said. “Some of that talent is undetermined if they’re going to be coming to the league right way because there are some kids looking at going the NCAA route.

“That being said, in that top 10 there’s a lot of talent there. There’s really good dynamic, skilled forwards, power forwards. I would say it’s a little deeper for star potential forwards than maybe defencemen.”

Which one would expect would suit the Colts fine with a young, deep blue-line that includes Justin Murray and last year’s 14th-overall pick, Tyler Tucker.

Still, Ford said the focus for the Colts continues to be taking the best player available when it comes to make their selection.

“We want to focus on the best players in the first few rounds,” he said. “I would hazard a guess that, unless things change with players wanting to report to the league, the first few picks will be forwards. We just have to wait and see what transpires.

“We have a young defence this year. Obviously, we’re pretty deep there, but our young defence is still a work in progress. If there’s a defenceman we like, whatever round it might be, first or second round, we’d definitely look at that.”

The Colts, who are missing the OHL playoffs for only the second time in franchise history dating back to the mid-1990s, will also hold the first pick in the new major-midget draft.

The inaugural OHL under-18 Priority Selection will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Teams will have four rounds of picks, but could get an extra selection if they take a goaltender in the four rounds of the draft.

The No. 1 pick in this year’s CHL Import Draft could be huge with Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov available. The six-foot-two, 188-pound winger from Barnaul, Russia has 24 goals and 47 points in 39 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League.

Despite being only 16, he’s already among the USHL’s top scorers.

“We still have a couple of months to go before (the import draft), but there is a couple of players that I have been keeping an eye on,” Ford said.

“The under-18 tournament is coming up,” he added. “We’re going to be picking (No. 1) in that draft and there’s a draft where you can bring in a really good player.

“In the last four or five years we’ve always managed to pick later, but we’ve come up with some good players.”

The upcoming NHL Draft could also help bring another major talent to Barrie. In last year’s import draft, the club selected Russian forward Alexey Lipanov 44th overall.

Lipanov, who played for Russia in the 2016 U18 IIHF World Junior Championship, is expected to be taken in this year’s NHL Draft and the Barrie club is hoping Lipanov will come over this season to help him adapt to the North American game.

“If he comes over he’ll be a year older, a year stronger and hopefully drafted into the NHL,” Ford said. “We’ll just have to see how it plays out. He’s a real good player and it wouldn’t cost us anything to bring him in since he’s our property.”

The Colts were hoping the haul of talent they grab through these drafts could also help them recruit another talented player.

Last year’s 20th-overall pick, Jack McBain, decided to play this season with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens. Barrie had hoped to get the centre here, but McBain has announced he has committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey with the Boston College Eagles.

That Barrie, the youngest team in the OHL, found itself in a rebuild this season isn’t a surprise. Still, Ford is determined that they can turn this around fairly quickly, similar to the last time the Colts were in this position back in 2010-11.

After finishing last overall back then, Barrie returned to the playoffs the following season and reached the OHL championship two years later.

“We want to be in a position where we can contend for the division net year and have a competitive team,” Ford said.

“It’s been a tough year, but a lot of these kids have come a long way and matured very well, even though it hasn’t resulted in wins,” he added.

WHAT ARE THE SCOUTS SAYING?

A scout’s take on some of the names expected to be called on early in this year’s 2017 OHL Priority Selection, scheduled for Saturday, April 8.

JACK HUGHES, centre, Toronto Marlboros ‘AAA’ minor midgets

The Orlando, Fla., native tops the prospect rankings on most lists and for good reason. “He’s got as much skill as anybody in the draft,” said our scout. “He’s a dynamic player that can do everything at a high, high speed.”

The five-foot-nine forward played up with the Mississauga Rebels last year and is an offence catalyst on one of the best teams in the province.

Despite his smaller stature, he has grown from year to year.

“His ability to move the puck and his skating is world class,” said the scout. “He controls games at the minor midget level right now.”

RYAN SUZUKI, centre/winger, London Jr. Knights ‘AAA’ minor midgets

Ryan is the younger brother of Owen Sound Attack forward Nick Suzuki. Nick is one of the top prospects for this year’s NHL Draft and Ryan has the tools to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“He’s better than Nick was at his age,” says our scout. “Like his brother is an offensively gifted player that sees the ice really well and is incredibly smart.”

Taller and lankier than his brother, Nick has been the go-to-guy on a top-notch Knights team this season, posting 19 goals and 59 points in 32 games.

“He can be a centre at the OHL level because he’s so smart and skates so well,” added the scout. “A highly effective player, who has a great future ahead of him in the OHL.”

TAG BERTUZZI, centre, Oakland Grizzlies U16

The son of former NHL power forward Todd Bertuzzi plays just like dad.

“One of the better power forwards in the draft,” says our scout. “Combines size, skating, sand paper and skill.”

In 29 games with the Grizzlies this season, the Michigan native has scored 16 times and added 20 assists for 36 points to go along with 54 penalty minutes.

“He sees the ice really well,” says the scout. “Some of the other top forwards are not as big as him.”

JAMIESON REES, centre, Mississauga Reps ‘AAA’ minor midgets

The Woodbridge native is strong for his size and can put some serious mustard on the puck when he lets it fly.

“He’s got really good skill and is very evasive,” our scout said of Rees. “He can beat a defender off the rush. His first few steps are very good. He has a real explosiveness.”

Brings a very good compete level when he steps on the ice.

“A player who should be a real good two-way forward for a team,” added the scout.

MICHAEL VUKOJEVIC, defence, Mississauga Rebels ‘AAA’ minor midgets

The Oakville native has been the leader on the Rebels team for the last couple of years, but he’s already committed to the University of Michigan.

Still, the six-foot-two and 192-pound could be the top blue liner in this year’s draft. He’s a big, strong kid who does everything well.

“He can quarterback the power play, he can shoot the puck really well,” says our scout. “He’s got some toughness and he skates and sees the ice well. He passed the puck like a pro and plays with a lot of intensity.”

Vukojevic has been a leader on his Rebels team for the last couple of seasons.

“The kid has a lot going for him,” added our scout.

GRAEME CLARKE, right-winger, Toronto Marlboros ‘AAA’ minor midgets

Ottawa native shifted to the GTHL last year and there’s no denying the calibre of his shot and his offensive instincts.

“You could probably argue that he is the best pure goal scorer in the draft,” says our scout.

Clarke, who played up with the Marlies last season, has already scored more than 70 goals this year.

“Don’t think I’ve been to a game where he hasn’t scored at least a goal,” the scout said. “He has amazing hands and a tremendous release, and just capitalizes on his opportunities.

“He’s a smaller version of (L.A. Kings forward) Tyler Toffoli.”

ALEX TURCOTTE, centre, Chicago Mission (HPHL)

His older brother, Alfie, was a first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 1983 and his father, Real, runs a stickhandling school in Michigan.

The Walled Lake, Mich., native is expected to go the U.S. development program and NCAA route, having already committed to play at the University of Wisconsin.

“A dynamic scorer that is similar to Hughes in that he can do things at high speed,” the scout said. “Alex’s got a ton of skill and at five-foot-11 is real strong and sturdy on his skates.”

