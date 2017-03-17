A three-vehicle crash shut down the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Barrie Road in Orillia for about 45 minutes Friday afternoon.

The crash involved a blue sedan colliding with two pick-up trucks, causing the air bags to be deployed in both the car and one of the trucks.

Those vehicles had extensive front-end damage.

Information on injuries is unknown at this time, but the two ambulances that attended did not head to the hospital from the scene.

Emergency personnel are pictured cleaning up the area, while two of the three vehicles involved remain in the intersection.