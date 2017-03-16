An Orillia band needs your help to propel it into the next round of the CBC Searchlight competition.

Earlier this week, Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees found out they’d made it to the round of 25 in the 2017 Searchlight contest. Out of the more than 2,000 acts that signed up at the start of the contest, the Orillia country octet now has a one-in-25 shot of winning this year’s Searchlight and a grand-prize package valued at more than $46,000.

The Wonky Honkees are through as the top-voted band in central Ontario. To make it this far is an honour for Savage.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “I didn’t really expect anything to happen, to be honest, because there’s so just many good bands in Canada.”

Friends have entered the contest in the past, so Savage and his bandmates – including Timmy Kehoe on pedal steel, Stanton Mckinnon on piano, Grant Lauer on bass and Aaron Bennett on drums – decided to throw their collective hat in the ring for 2017.

The band put together a video for Runnin’ Through My Mind, an ode to being alone with your thoughts on long trips throughout the country.

“It’s about driving along and thinking about stuff,” Savage said. “There’s some pretty long drives I’ve done across Canada, east coast and west coast. There’s a lot of time to think. A lot.”

Savage has done the trip across Canada a number of times as a musician. While Searchlight serves as a vehicle to get the Wonky Honkees better known, Savage splits his time with the metal band Like Animals. He’s not the only member of the group to trade the twang for the thrash, as Kehoe also plays in local metal outfit Andrenochrome.

Runnin’ Through My Mind comes from 2016’s The Out To Lunch Bunch. Savage said it was arguably the most well-received song of the 12 that make up the record, so it only made sense to submit that for consideration.

Their inclusion in the top 25 was defended by Dave White from CBC Yukon.

“I’m a sucker for good, honest, well-played country music and this tune certainly fits the bill,” he wrote. “The next time I’m passing through Swift Current or the Soo or Edmunston on a road trip, I want these guys playing in the local dive bar. And I want it to be $2 beer night.”

The top four finalists will vie for the grand prize on a prime-time televised CBC broadcast, competing in front of a live audience and celebrity judges, which include Jarvis Church (also known as Gerald Eaton, lead singer of The Philosopher Kings), Edmonton singer-songwriter Ruth B, and Dan Kantor, best known as music director and lead guitarist for Justin Bieber.

The grand prize is extensive, including an opening gig at the CBC Music Fest in May, a 10-day residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, and a Canadian Musician Career Booster pack, itself worth about $25,000.

Voting in this round ends Friday at 2:59 p.m. eastern time. To support Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees, go to cbcmusic.ca/searchlight/293.

The band’s next show is at Sawdust City Brewery in Gravenhurst March 25. They’ll be back in Orillia April 6 at The Brownstone.

