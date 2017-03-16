Saturday is Day of Champions in Orillia

Lots of great curling has taken place this past week at the Orillia Curling Club leading up to the Day of Champions Saturday afternoon.

Last Friday, the Day Ladies hosted the Barrie-area interleague bonspiel for the first time. Over the course of this season, many of our curlers participated in this monthly tag-draw event at the Barrie, Alliston, Bradford and Stroud curling clubs.

The top two curlers from Orillia were Mary Wilson and Leslie Ellins.

Thursday, the Day Ladies held their closing bonspiel at the club. Next Tuesday, as the ice melts at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre, the women will participate in their closing dinner.

The Senior Men’s league culminated its season with the 35th Orillia Canadian Tire Bonspiel held Wednesday. Ninety-six curlers from Stroud, Midland, Woodville, Barrie, Huntsville, Bracebridge, Oakwood, Fenelon Falls, Gravenhurst, Baysville and Beaverton attended this popular spiel, including 24 curlers from Orillia. This year, the event was won by Chris Newton from Orillia. Dave Madigan, drawmaster for this league, thanks Orillia Canadian Tire for its continued tremendous support of this event.

Alan Smale, drawmaster for the Orillia Curling Club, invites all members of the club to come out Saturday and enjoy the competition and camaraderie when the top teams and individuals will compete to determine who will reign in their respective leagues for the next year.

The first draw will take place at 1 p.m., when the Day Ladies, Tuesday Night Men and Monday Afternoon “Choose Your Own” consolation games will be played.

As the Day Ladies winners have already been determined for this season, Lois Hannan, Bev Brennan, Terry-Lynn Hill and Rosemary Hannan will play against Janet Orser-Madigan, Cathy Howes, Deb Glavic and Sheila Smale in a friendly game.

Nigel Holbeche’s team will play Jim Quigley’s team for first place in the Monday Afternoon CYO consolation event.

The second draw at 4 p.m. will feature championships for Senior Men, Business Ladies, Friday Afternoon Mixed, Monday Afternoon CYO, Thursday Night Mixed and Friday Night Mixed.

The top two skips, vices, seconds and leads in the Senior Men’s section will draw for teams before they play Saturday afternoon. The curlers are Chris Newton, Stan Hunter, Ron Talbot, Jim Larson, Chris Dorevich, Paul Mather, Jim Watt and Jim Jeffries.

Playing for the championship in the Monday Afternoon CYO league are the members of Team Ritter and Team Baker.

Wendy Lou Paquette, drawmaster for the Friday Night Mixed league, reports there was to be one final game Thursday night to determine who will play against Malcolm Stoddart’s team, which won the fall draw.

Jon Woolhouse’s team was to play Carol Wilson-Moffatt’s team. Unfortunately, Wilson-Moffatt broke her clavicle earlier this week, and the team has decided to default to Woolhouse rather than play without her.

Good luck to all of the curlers Saturday.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.