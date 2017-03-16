Remembering the mild men of Ireland

I’ve never been to Ireland. I know nothing of it firsthand. I have a book on Irish houses depicting humble cottages painted cheerful colours, and lonely, romantic castles. I’ve read Angela’s Ashes and some James Joyce. But the Ireland I know is much closer to home, most of it right on my own little street.

My father-in-law put a bit of Ireland in my head. He was 80 when he went there to see where he came from. They live more simply, he told me afterward; they’re unconcerned with lavish lifestyles. And they eat potatoes with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Wouldn’t call it a meal without a potato.

He didn’t say if he liked it, if seeing Ireland changed the way he looked at life or himself. He was proud of being Irish, but I never found out if that patch of green earth lived up to the Ireland he’d carried around in his head all his life. It wasn’t the kind of thing he would put into words.

He was a quiet man, Mac. The kind of benignly quiet man who makes other people feel relaxed and talkative, a kind of reverse gift of the gab that served him well as a salesman. That, and his dapper way of dressing, his natural smile, the trace of a twinkle in his eye. He wasn’t really a twinkler, Mac, but there was something about him that made people happy. Something that made them call him Mac instead of Lawrence, his given name. Any of his brothers might have claimed the nickname (an abbreviation of the family surname) – Sean or Hugh or James or Malachi – but it was Lawrence they called Mac.

Perhaps because or his likability or perhaps because he was the youngest boy, the eighth child of 10. So used to a houseful of people, he couldn’t stand the peace and quiet after he was first married and had to go home every Friday night for a dose of commotion. Until the kids came along and turned his house into the kind of family hub he thrived in. He never did get used to being alone. And he never got out of the habit of eating too fast at the dinner table. It was every man for himself when Mac was a boy. You grabbed what you could before it was gone.

And things soon go. Gerry Morgan is gone, my Irish neighbour from two doors down. Short like Mac, the same pleasant, round face, the same quiet manner. But revealing when he spoke the lovely lilt of his homeland. “Ah, surely, Kate,” he would say if I stopped to chat, made the usual comment about better weather ahead. Or if, after he lost his wife, Anne, I sat with him now and then on his front verandah to pass the time, “Ah, surely, Kate, surely.”

He looked like a little boy when he told me he had cancer. So small and scared, I wanted to put my arms around him and say it would be OK, even though I knew it wouldn’t. “Does it make you think of Anne?” I asked him. “Do you want to go home?”

There’s a disposal bin in Gerry’s driveway now, piled with old bits of furniture and junk from the garage. It took him fast. But the gnomes are still sitting under the hawthorn tree, one clutching a tankard of beer.

Big Billy was quiet in a different way. Wasn’t short of things to say, made good conversation in a big, friendly voice, quick with a pithy observation. A funny man whose sister used to wet her pants from laughing so hard. Attractive despite his dimensions, black hair, a baby face, sparkling blue eyes.

It was himself Billy was quiet about. Why he quit school even though he was intelligent and curious and well read. Why he never married, or found a vehicle for his notable abilities, whether he’d longed to get away from the family business. Why a lovable, interesting, complicated man like that should be found dead in his home just across the road on Super Bowl Sunday, still in his mid-50s. Taking with him my last bit of Ireland.

Except for the Ireland that lives in my head, a land populated by quiet men. Men who, perhaps for that reason, sometimes sought release in liquid abandon. And somehow never lost their boyishness.

There’s a woman, too, in my Ireland. Anne, who left Gerry bereaved nine years ago. Who, all the time she was living in Canada, pined for home, dreamed of returning there after she retired. She missed the green fields, she said, the smell of the peat fires in the evening. Must have wailed inside when, just upon retirement, she was diagnosed with cancer. Tried, when they told her it was terminal, to get home to die.

Gerry took her over and buried her there. And now he’s followed. He and Anne, Mac, and Big Billy all crossed “the ocean wild and wide.”

Kate Grigg is an artist and writer who grew up in Orillia and tells stories of local people in her weekly column. If you have a story you think she might be interested in, email kategrigg@gmail.com.