For the first time in recent memory, the Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) and the Couchiching Conservancy are teaming up to spread a shared appreciation of art and nature.

The groups have received $12,500 in funding from the province for a legacy project that will help celebrate Orillia’s sesquicentennial.

The two groups met initially to discuss a different project. From those discussions, an idea to seek funding through the Ontario 150 Community Celebration Program came about.

The money received will help bring awareness to ecologically significant land the conservancy looks after.

“This idea was formed that we could offer some events at some of the properties we help to protect,” said Tanya Clark, development co-ordinator with the conservancy. “It’s kind of a natural match. So much of the art that you see in the museum is inspired by the places where we live and the places that we walk and enjoy.”

Over the next six months, the project will take place at publicly accessible sites of the Couchiching Conservancy. There are three main components open to all members of the community, workshops in art marking in nature, the creation of outdoor sculptures, and outdoor painting.

In these cases, the landscape will be right in front of you.

“It’s all focused on outside and it’s all focused on art,” Clark said. “Rather than working indoors and saying, ‘Let’s paint a leaf,’ actually come out to Grant’s Woods and do that. Pick up a leaf from the ground and use that as your inspiration.”

There will be six free art workshops where outdoor educators and artists of all skill levels will showcase non-invasive, non-permanent art installations in nature. Also, plein-air painting and photography will be explored, as regional artists will be encouraged to engage the public in their art, inviting them to participate and get engaged through either a hands-on approach or dialogue.

As well, site-specific outdoor sculptures will be created that are both temporary and non-invasive. These sculptures will seek to raise awareness of the 17% pledge.

The provincial and federal governments have committed to bring at least 17% of the landscape under conservation by 2020. But with just three years left to meet that goal, Ontario has just 12.4% conserved in the Great Lakes region, and most of that is concentrated in the north.

“Essentially, the pledge is a way for people to say, yes, they value the work of land trusts, because the work of land trusts is not included in the 17%, currently,” Clark said. “A piece of the project with OMAH will be some of sort of outdoor art displays at Grant’s Woods. People can come and take a tour of the woods and we’ll have specific spots where they can see art. There will be something about the pledge in there.”

Land trusts, such as the Couchiching Conservancy, have brought more ecologically sensitive land under protection than any other organizations in the past decade, helping to protect more than 12,000 acres.

OMAH and the conservancy last officially worked together when Scout Valley was acquired. At that time, several artists created paintings and took photographs to highlight the property.

This new program will culminate in a commemorative catalogue.

Further information on the times and dates of events associated with the initiative will be released at a later time.

