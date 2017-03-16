Orillia OPP are investigating a theft from a nursing home in the city, and believe it may be connected to incidents in Alliston.

The break, enter and theft took place Sunday about 1 p.m., but was reported to police Monday. The incident occurred at a nursing home on Mississaga Street West.

Police say a man entered the office at the seniors’ residential home and stole cash. Police are continuing to investigate.

There was video surveillance at this location, capturing a “good image” of the suspect, police said.

He is described as white, in his mid-30s with a slim build, facial hair and short brown hair. He was wearing an Under Armour hoodie and a baseball cap.

The investigation has revealed similar incidents occurred in Alliston. Video footage shows the same suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.