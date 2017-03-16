Letter: Phase out nuclear to cut costs

Letter to the editor and open letter to Premier Kathleen Wynne:

Premier Wynne,

Your rebate notice arrived in my recent Hydro One bill. It says, “Ontario’s government is reducing electricity costs” by giving an 8% rebate to “eligible Hydro One customers.”

The truth is Ontario taxpayers are subsidizing my hydro bill, not the Liberal government. In fact, recent estimates suggest it will cost about $40 billion in interest to big banks to finance your plan.

Your notice arrived with a letter from Hydro One’s CEO, Mayo Schmidt. Schmidt talked about ensuring cost-effective power and explained they are working hard to keep their own costs down to make delivery rates affordable. In 2015, Schmidt’s reported earnings were $4 million a year, with bonuses. How has Mr. Schmidt adjusted his earnings in order to “keep their own costs down?”

Premier Wynne, your plan to reduce electricity bills robs our provincial treasury, stretches the debt onto future generations to finance this mess, and does nothing to lower costs of the system as a whole.

The Ontario Energy Board reports “45% of the rise in electricity generation costs is due to subsidies for Ontario Power Generation and Bruce Power’s aging nuclear reactors.”

If you are serious about reducing Ontario’s electricity costs, begin a phase out nuclear energy. Stop spending millions to refurbish old nuclear reactors.

If you are serious about reducing Ontario’s electricity costs, close Pickering nuclear and secure water power from Quebec. This would save an estimated $1 billion per year, benefiting Ontario residents now and into the future.

Awaiting your reply,

K. Clune

Orillia