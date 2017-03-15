A hard-earned silver medal at Tuesday’s season-ending Georgian Grizzlies Shootout Tournament feels a lot like gold for the unheralded Lakehead University men’s hockey team. It has transformed what looked like a lost season into an unforgettable resurgence.

In December, the Orillia team had, in essence, imploded. After forming in September, the team had played in just one tournament, but had become bogged down with “internal problems.” At that critical juncture, the coach had to take a leave of absence. But rather than pull the plug, the university’s leadership tried to breathe new life into the group by hiring Murray Lathem, an experienced, veteran junior hockey coach, to take the team’s helm. In January, he waded into the mess to try to salvage the season and the program.

“When I arrived, the team had kind of gone into a stasis, if you will,” said Latham. “The roster was together, but there were no practices, no nothing. Everything had just stopped. So, I met with the team and we began to pick up the pieces.”

Lathem instituted weekly practices and scheduled regular team meetings. “We had full turnout at every practice and team meeting. It was fantastic. We built a system and the guys really bought into what I was preaching. They are a great group of guys who were looking for leadership.”

The payoff came Tuesday when the team put it all together. Like the journey to get there, however, it was not without its trials. The Thunderwolves dropped their tournament-opening game, 6-3, to Georgian College (Barrie) in a fast-paced contest at the East Bayfield Arena. “We didn’t have an especially good first game,” lamented Lathem.

But the team did not fold. Lakehead rebounded in its second game when Andrew Dobson netted a hat trick to spark the T’Wolves to a 7-5 win over St. Lawrence (Cornwall). The win seemed to give the team a booster shot of confidence.

In their next match against the Owen Sound Georgian College team, the Thunderwolves were dominant, skating to a 6-0 triumph to punch their ticket to the semifinal game against their rivals from the Orillia campus of Georgian College.

The semifinal game was a barnburner. Lakehead jumped to a 2-1 lead and clung to a 3-2 advantage heading into the third period, when they were able to shut down Georgian and hang onto the narrow decision.

“The leadership group stood up in that second game and, suddenly, we were playing with a bit more confidence and there was a will to win,” said Lathem. “Once good stuff happened, it just kept rolling and, as the tournament went on, we played with more and more confidence and perseverance.”

In the gold-medal game, Lakehead met its nemesis, Barrie Georgian College – the team that had beat Lakehead in the tournament-opening contest. This time, Lakehead was more competitive; the game was scoreless halfway through. But, Georgian exploded for four quick goals late in the second period en route to a 5-1 win and the tournament title.

“In a stretch of about four or five minutes, we came unglued,” said Lathem. “We had a couple of breakdowns, made some bad decisions, and when that happens in a gold-medal game, you pay for it.”

He said the victors deserved the win. “They are a very well-coached team and have a little more balance than we had. We just ran out of steam.”

While Lathem would have loved for his team to win gold, he said it made great strides to cap its season with a silver medal. “They played their hearts out and fought right until the end. I can’t say enough about the commitment of the guys – they were open to trying new stuff and listening to new ideas. I’m just so proud of them.”

He said even better times are on the horizon for the program. He has been asked to return next year and help build on the foundation constructed over the past two months. “We’ve had some initial discussions about enhancing the program,” said Latham. “Certainly, I’d like to play in more tournaments and I’d like to be involved in the Super League so we have more regular scheduled games and a more complete program.”

The coach said the team will lose only a handful of players due to graduation; the nucleus is available to return. “I think there’s a very bright future for the program. We just need to put a few more pieces together and build the structure a bit,” he said. “We saw tremendous development and growth in their game but also in their personalities … That’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Members of this year’s Thunderwolves include Andreas Alexiou, Evan Alexiou, Andrew Dobson, Ethan Franzin, Lander Cook, Nico Ferrari, Jesse Nicholson, Lucas Chairot, Scott Bonney, Taylor Ham, Garret Franzin, Brett Stella, Travis Francis, Brandon Yorke, Ryan Rodgers and Daniel Kersnik.