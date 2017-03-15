Waste not, Orillia

If you are an observant person, out for a walk in the neighbourhood on the day the city makes its weekly rounds to pick up the trash and ferry away the recyclables and compost, you would likely be astounded to see how many people refuse to embrace a greener future.

Many people, for example, seem reluctant to compost. If you take a close look, you will likely see about one-third of your neighbours don’t wheel out a green bin on collection days. Perhaps they think it’s too messy and smelly, so they just toss their food scraps, coffee grinds and tea bags into the garbage they leave curbside in black bags to be deposited at the landfill. What many might not understand is putting organic materials into black bags that end up in the landfill is akin to throwing batteries or hazardous waste into the ground. Compostable materials create leachate, or what’s known as garbage water, that filters to the bottom of the landfill from which it will have to be extracted and dealt with. Over time, leachate also produces methane gas, which is a major contributor to greenhouse gases.

When you make the decision to put organics into your green bin, that diverts that messy material from the landfill. Instead, it can be converted into soil or fertilizer product and, equally important, it no longer produces greenhouse gas or contributes to leachate. It just makes environmental sense.

That’s a concept Greg Preston, the city’s manager of waste management, wants every citizen to embrace. While proud of the city’s many successful diversion strategies that have won numerous provincial accolades over the years, Preston knows the city can do even better. That’s, in part, why the municipality moved to every-other-week garbage collection last year – a strategy that has been successful, Preston told city council last week. In fact, the overall amount of garbage collected dropped by 19% (or 800 tonnes) last year, something Preston attributes to every-other-week collection.

While laudable, according to Preston’s statistics, each citizen in Orillia put 184 kilograms (404 pounds) of trash at the curbs in 2016. During that same period, 3,434 tonnes of recyclable material was collected, which is down slightly over the previous two years. As well, 4,171 tonnes of green bin/yard waste was received at the city’s waste-diversion site from both curbside pickup and direct drop-off. This was, regrettably, also less than the previous year.

The reality is we are doing well, but we could do better. And unless we want to start thinking about building a new landfill – something nobody wants – we need to do better. Preston said the city’s waste-management plan for the next five years aims to see the percentage of waste diverted from the landfill rise to 70%; right now, it’s about 62 to 65%.

If we each do our part – if we are careful, where possible, to buy with excess packaging in mind, if we dutifully recycle and compost and donate goods to charities – we can easily reach that goal and cement our place as leaders in waste management. We urge you to step up and be vigilant and ensure your household is doing all it can. It’s a noble pursuit that will pay dividends for generations.

– The Packet & Times