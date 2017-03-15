A southwestern Ontario municipality might want to look north to see how to get defibrillators into schools.

In an open letter to Premier Kathleen Wynne, Zorra Township officials ask that the province work on developing a policy to ensure automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are installed at all schools and school boards in Ontario.

The letter, which is included in Orillia city council’s most recent information package, said the medical device might have been able to save the life of 15-year-old Andrew Stoddart, who died while playing soccer at a school in Kintore.

“For every minute a person in cardiac arrest goes without being successfully treated by defibrillation, the chance of survival decreases by 7% in the first and decreases by 10% per minute as time advances past three minutes,” the township’s letter states.

The same issue doesn’t seem to exist in Simcoe County, however.

Schools throughout the county have had had defibrillators in place for four or five years.

“We have had defibrillators in all schools since 2014,” said Simcoe County District School Board spokesperson Melanie Slade-Morrison.

Slade-Morrison said several staff at each location receive standard first-aid training, which includes training in CPR and the defibrillators.

“The SCDSB partnership with the Simcoe County Paramedic Services as part of the public access defibrillator program was implemented in all schools as a result of Chase McEachern, who advocated for the placement of automated external defibrillators in public locations.”

McEachern was an 11-year-old Barrie boy who died of cardiac arrest in 2006, but not before he passionately advocated for AEDs to be located in all public places.

This advocacy saved another boy’s life. In 2009, Brandon Koskitalo, then a student at James Keating Elementary School in Penetanguishene, suffered cardiac arrest in the playground. School staff acted quickly and used the AED to save his life.

The defibrillator story is similar with the separate school board and its 51 schools.

“In partnership with Simcoe County Paramedic Services, we have worked to have defibrillators installed at every school location and board office location,” said Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board spokesperson Pauline Stevenson.

She said training is provided for designated staff, including all educational assistants, at each site.

“The program was phased in over several years,” she said. “All schools have been outfitted for approximately five years.”

