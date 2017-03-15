Sports briefs

Orillia Ladies’ Hockey League results

On March 10, Tier 1 of the Renegades played makeup games at Brian Orser Arena. The first game was between Giant Tiger and Victory Fire Equipment, which ended in a scoreless tie. There was superb goaltending on either side. Shutouts went to Seanne Goodfellow, who played for Giant Tiger, and Michelle Postill for Victory Fire. Both goalies are sponsored by Kevin Wood Real Estate.

The second game saw the Friendly Fermentor team win 4-0 win over Bremner Orthopaedics. Each team was short and had to pick up three players. Point getters were Megan Hendry and Mel Rahn-Calhoun, with a goal and two assists, and Mary Nixon, with two goals. Other assists went to Sarah Taher, Sarah Martin and Amy Duchemin, with one apiece. Goodfellow got her second shutout of the night. It was a back-and-forth, fast-paced game, which wasn’t reflected in the score.

On March 12, the Renegades hit the ice for the second-last game before playoffs. Game 1 saw Victory Fire and Giant Tiger face off again. With all of the regular players this time, Giant Tiger won 3-1, its goals and assists coming from by Janice Godin, Rachel Schaus and Rahn-Calhoun. Two other assists for Giant Tiger went to Shannon Green and Angela Paylor. Victory Fire’s lone goal was scored by Kenzie Cleaveley, assisted by Betsy Maus.

Game 2 ended in a 2-2 tie, with Bremner Orthopaedics playing against Friendly Fermentor. Goals for Bremner went to Erica Fortin and Heather Bremner, with one apiece, assisted by Carly Turner, Jess Hubley and Julianne Bouwhuis. Friendly Fermentor goals were netted by Haylee Lawlor and Nixon, both unassisted.

Tier 2 saw Jim Wilson/Nutrafarms defeat Kutting Edge/Re/Max Harvey Watt 1-0. The lone goal went to Wendy Ceccanese, assisted by Stacy Strong and Eileen Shewen. Josee Anne Gill, sponsored by Kevin Wood Real Estate, got the shutout.

The late game resulted in a Kelsey’s/Montana’s 2-1 win against Home Hardware. Home Hardware’s goal was scored by Kyla Barnett, assisted by Cindy Walker. For Kelsey’s/Montana’s, Penny Meeking scored her first career goal in the Orillia Ladies’ Hockey League. The goal was assisted by Jen Page and Holly Lillico. The winning goal went to Jen Hill, assisted by Barb Curry.

Orillia Minor Hockey house-league results

Peewee

Scotiabank 5, Ron Johnston Insurance 3

With no scoring in the first period, each team got a goal in the second (Cole Bremner for Scotiabank and Curtis Burnett fror Ron Johnston). Scotiabank came back with 4four more goals in the final period, scored by Brayden Walsh (2), Cameron Clark (1) and Damon Marten (1). Ron Johnston Insurance answered with two goals, scored by Max Hurst (1) and Jesse D’Amboise (1). Assists for Scotiabank went to Brandon Stewart (1), Clark (1), Marten (1), Scott Jones (1), Walsh (1), Quinn Price (1) and Jack Beaumont (1). Ron Johnston assists went to Wesley Moran (2), Alex Angus (1) and Skyler Smith (1).

Novice

Sunshine Superwash 5, Twin Lakes 0

For Sunshine: Dan St. Germaine (2g), Aiden Keip (1g,2a), Caden Cheslock (1g,1a), Brody Home (1g), Liam Keetch (4a) and Kyson Campbell (2a).

Gunner Wolfe got the shutout.