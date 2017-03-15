There was a sharp increase in sexual assaults in Oro-Medonte Township in 2016, according to a recent report from Barrie OPP.

The number has more than doubled, from five cases in 2015 to 12 the next year.

“Sexual assaults have been identified as being a concern,” Staff Sgt. Michael Burton said, adding these cases are somewhat unique when compared to other crimes. “Some of these can be historical in nature; they could have happened at any time over the person’s lifetime and they decided to report to the police at this time.”

He could not say for sure if the increase meant more sexual assaults occurring or more being reported.

And due to an ongoing review into concerns of a high percentage of reported sexual assaults being deemed unfounded, Burton said he would not be able to provide a further breakdown of the 12 cases included in the statistics report presented to council recently.

“It’s an increase of seven,” he said.

“(But) it’s hard to make conclusions as to why. It could be anywhere from more sexual assaults occurring to an increase in just reports of sexual assaults compared to previous years.”

Police hope to combat this increase by analyzing data to identify areas in the township where these cases are occurring, Burton explained.

Based on that analysis, the OPP could use a combination of increased enforcement, education and awareness campaigns to counter the causes.

“If there’s an alcohol component, we could do a media campaign and ensure appropriate messaging is being delivered to people patronizing an establishment,” said Burton. “If somebody is committing a sexual assault, we want to make sure they’re held accountable and not doing it again.”

The report also shows an increase in crimes related to drug trafficking and most categories of Highway Traffic Act violations.

According to Burton, statistics do not clearly show the reason for a jump in numbers.

For instance, referring to the 200% increase in drug trafficking, from two cases in 2015 to six in the next year, he said, it could have come about as a result of proactive policing instead of responsive policing.

“It’s hard to say whether it’s because of an increase in that type of enforcement or because of reports,” said Burton. “It could be a combination of factors.”

A number he is proud of is the reduction in motor-vehicle collisions, which is due to an increase in the number of traffic violations dealt by the OPP.

The report shows an increase in traffic violations of 39.4%, with 3,162 cases in 2016 compared to 2,269 in the previous year, but Burton believes focused patrols in areas where such violations are likely to happen contribute to the decrease in collisions, which included one fatal accident, by 6%.

A goal identified in the OPP’s three-year action plan, he said, was achieved with the reduction in cases of theft under $5,000.

It was done through a combination of factors, said Burton.

“Some of the strategies involve the Lock it or Lose it campaign,” he said, explaining in this campaign officers will check cars and lock them if found unlocked and leave an educational brochure for the owners’ awareness. “There’s also Operation Safeguard, which involves officers following up on victims of property crime and suggesting ways of increasing safety and security.”

In general, said Burton, the number has gone down by almost 44% thanks to increased visibility and patrolling in areas where the police are aware of property crime being an issue.

Despite the jump in numbers, council members were determined to look at it as a positive story.

“When we look at the overall report, when you take something in totality, it’s a good-news report,” said Mayor Harry Hughes. “We saw a lot of things had decreased. Regrettably, there was that one fatality ... but virtually most things were down.

“We’re quite happy with the police servicing we’re getting,” he added. “We’ve been very pleased with the way they’ve worked with the township. As far as the quality of service, we believe they’re excellent.”

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog