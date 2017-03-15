Many feel fortunate to live in Canada, but it puts more responsibility on us to stop human rights abuses.

That’s what Georgian College student Kasey Madigan took away from a presentation about the Holocaust.

“We should try to find a way to take action without creating more problems,” said Madigan, a student at Georgian’s Orillia campus, where the Tour for Humanity made a stop Wednesday. “There’s been lots of genocide occurrences over the years. And every time, we’re learning different ways to work to stop them faster and try to prevent them from happening again.”

She said members of the younger generation can speak up by writing political leaders and finding ways of spreading the message at a larger level.

Some of her peers came away with a different lesson from the presentation, which also looked at the definition of genocide and the various stages leading up to it.

“I think we’re both pretty educated on genocide and what it means, but I guess we learned that we could classify that a genocide of culture did occur in Canada,” student Sarah Stefaniuk said, referring to the the country’s history of residential schools. “That’s something that I definitely learned.”

For her friend, Jenna Burns, who is Ojibwe and whose grandmother was part of the residential school system, the presentation hit home.

“She didn’t talk much on the subject,” Burns said of her grandmother, who died when Burns was young. “My mother never brought up the subject. But I’m a member at the Georgian Bay Native Friendship Centre, and I’ve heard elders talk about the topic – that’s another touchy subject.”

The feature presentation on the Holocaust and other genocides, such as Rwanda and Cambodia, followed by the interactive discussion can be overwhelming for some participants, said Elena Kingsbury, of Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, which organized the event.

“A lot of these events they don’t know anything about it,” she said. “I hope when they leave here, they’re processing it. The good thing about young people is that it’s very natural to them that people should be treated equally.”

The presentation also covered racism in Canadian history, such as residential schools and Japanese internment camps, Kingsbury said, adding a rise in populism south of the border and an some of those sentiments seeping into Canada make the presentation timely.

During previous workshops, she said, Muslim students have come up to her and expressed fear.

“And you would think, ‘That’s ridiculous; they’re in Canada’ – but it’s absolutely affecting young people,” she said. “It’s easy to get caught up in the fear, but the reality is that Canada is still a safe place to live.”

That is why she believes education around the Holocaust, genocide and factors leading up to it is important.

“Talking about issues without ascribing guilt and blame is important,” said Kingsbury. “A lot of resistance is there to multiculturalism and diversity. People who criticize that are typically coming from a perspective that says, ‘This isn’t my fault, so why do I have to be responsible for them?’”

To change that type of thinking, she said, it’s important to know when people leave everything behind, it’s usually because of a serious situation, such as violence, in their homeland.

It’s also necessary to remember a country like Canada needs immigrants, she added.

“Canada can’t survive as a country without immigration,” she said. “We try and make sure everybody understand that. We’re all living in this immigrant country that’s been built off the backs off the aboriginals.”

Another way of countering criticism about immigration, she said, is by looking at the same situation with a different perspective – that of the victim.

“If someone brings up terrorism, I just say it has affected other Muslim people as well,” said Kingsbury. “They’ve (also) been affected very badly by it.”

Both Burns and Stefaniuk agreed with Kingsbury.

“The only thing we can do is be educated about it,” said Stefaniuk. “The only thing we can do to prevent it from occurring again is to raise awareness and be supportive of other cultures and religions.”

