The week after next, a public meeting regarding the Huronia Regional Centre will happen at city hall.

The consultants for the province’s Infrastructure Ontario want to hear from us what the future of the property should be.

We already have a group of people working toward establishing a cultural centre there under the name Huronia Cultural Campus (HCC). The idea is to have a multi-disciplinary place where artists can create and display their work, and a place for events.

I realize many of you right away think “artists” equals painters and sculptors. In this case, artists are meant in the broader category: writers, actors, musicians, computer game makers, movie makers. The list goes on. There’s even been some discussion with gardeners. If it’s an art, it fits.

The real question here is what we want to do with the place. it is ours, after all. The old saying is possession is nine-10ths of the law, but more practically, our taxes paid for the place and its current $5-million annual upkeep.

The City of Orillia has long held the view the shoreline should remain public in ownership and access. The HCC people maintain the property should remain accessible to the public through institutional use similar to a Banff Centre or Tanglewood. The HCC proposal creates a hybrid of those two. I also think, as I wrote two years before Charles Pachter launched the current initiative, it should also be allied with post-secondary educational institutions.

The province seems to run hot and cold on what it wants, one minute liking the local proposal, another minute wandering down other paths. Recently, it decided to take all the buildings off the table. The reason is not clear. There is a court there, the OPP has established itself in a few buildings, and other government offices occupy some space, but the majority of the buildings are not used for anything other than gathering dust.

One option being considered is whether private interests – developers – should get the place. That would be a shame. I used to work out there many moons ago. The property is vast and fascinating. I can picture all kinds of things happening there – one of which is leaving much of the green space alone.

There is no place like the Banff Centre anywhere else in Canada, and I can’t think of any south of the border. There are places in the U.S. similar to Banff, but not as comprehensive and not with the worldwide reputation.

We could use another because, as we heard from Banff Centre president Janice Price when she addressed a gathering at Lakehead University several months ago, it appears Banff has a limit on how many days a year there are (365) to hold conferences, workshops and other events.

In her remarks, she encouraged the people from the HCC and other interested parties to continue to pursue the plan, and said the benefits to the local and regional economy would follow. In short, the HCC people have the right idea.

On the other hand, there are people who may have other ideas – maybe not as encompassing, but worth voicing nonetheless.

So, be heard. There are two sessions, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., in the council chambers March 30. You need to register to speak at ontario.ca/page/consultation-future-huronia-regional-campus-land. Interesting; they are already using the word campus. There is other information at that website. Go prepared to make a good case.

Speaking of space

The Canadian Federation of University Women is holding a special event Monday night at the Orillia Opera House. Quirks and Quarks host (and Orillia boy) Bob McDonald will give a presentation at 7:30 p.m. Woohoo. No council meeting that day. I get to go.

McDonald’s most recent book, Canadian Spacewalkers, is not about inhabitants navigating the hallways of Parliament Hill. He also wrote The Quirks and Quarks Guide to Space, which is subtitled 42 Questions (and Answers) About Life, the Universe, and Everything. Maybe one or two of you reading this get the joke.

All of the seats for the show are booked, and there is a wait list.

Mariposa at the museum

The opening of the Orillia Museum of Art and History’s latest exhibition, Elemental Mariposa: The Makers, had a lot of people through the gallery last Saturday. The display has a lot of examples of the items that used to be made here. One is an all-terrain vehicle Otaco made, or at least pictures and information about it are present. The Canadian Heritage Centre actually has one. Maybe we’ll see it at the centre’s Canada Day display at the waterfront.

Some of the Mariposa Exposed contributors were on hand, too, signing the last remaining copies of the third printing of the book. Manticore Books has them. Printing No. 4 is in the works.

Also see the annual International Women’s Day Art Show until April 23, a travelling fibre-art show featuring the work of 80 artists, and The Spirit of Mariposa.

Swartz's shorts

* Mariposa Arts Theatre has auditions for two short plays happening in June. One, a comedy, needs three men and one woman older than 50; the other, also a comedy, needs a man 30 to 40 years old and a woman who is a lot older. (The notice says “ancient.”) Auditions for the first play will take place March 24 and 25; for the other, March 26 and 27. Email noble8280@gmail.com or actorschat@hotmail.com for more details.

* If you are reading this early enough, and the kids are driving you nuts, take them to the OPP Museum, where there is a bunch of activities planned from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hmmm, handcuffs.

* The Orillia Opera House will have a concert by Séan McCann, formerly of Great Big Sea, Friday for a 7:30 p.m. show; Mini Pop Kids Live do a matinee Saturday; and Mariposa Arts Theatre does Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike for two weeks starting March 30.

* Lee Contemporary Art has new work by Tanya Cunnington. Ronald Regamey has a show of photos, with text by Matthew Vorstermans, at Peter Street Fine Arts this month. The Orillia Fine Arts Association has paintings hanging at the Couchiching health centre on Memorial Avenue, White Lions Tea House, and the Green Room at the opera house. March 23, the MacLaren Art Centre in Barrie opens Arthur Shilling: The Final Works, with a reception at 7 p.m. A co-op gallery, Art and Home Studio, in the Arts District, has a group show on now. Suite 204 has a show featuring faces by Byron Harrison.

* Twin Lakes Secondary School students are doing the play, Legally Blonde, April 6 to 8 at the school. That’s where you get tickets, too.

Coming up: The Brownstone has the Coyote Kids playing Saturday; the Drunk Poets Society meets March 23. Steph Dunn is at Lake Country Grill Wednesdays and Era 67 Thursdays. Sol City Jazz is at Swanmore Hall Fridays at 6 p.m. Ian Chaplin and Matt James host a jam Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Carousel Collectables. Dav Langstroth hosts storytelling at Mark IV Brothers Café Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. The Orillia Farmers’ Market has Jeremiah Hill playing Saturday. Echoes of Mariposa is March 31 at the Best Western Mariposa Inn with Murder Murder and Danielle Knibbe; get tickets at the Mariposa Folk Foundation office in the Arts District. The Orillia Jazz Festival and Alleycats Music have Paul James playing at the Geneva Event Centre March 25; get tickets at alleycatsmusic.com or at the store. The Old Dance Hall Players are taking their imrov show to Barrie Friday, at Perplexcity at 8 p.m.