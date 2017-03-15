Letter: Where do we go from here?

Today I observed a well-dressed woman with a cardboard sign asking for financial help for herself and two children. She was standing beside Highway 12 West at Monarch Drive about noon.

There are people who make a living doing this in most major communities. Is this another scam that feeds on guilt? Has this group simply moved north or is this a local family with a legitimate need for help? If so, why is this woman forced to stand in the street to get it? Orillia is known for its collective generosity.

Where do we go from here? Or is this a sign of things to come? What’s the next step?

Paul Thompson

Orillia