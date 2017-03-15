Letter: Letter strikes a nerve

Re: “Take responsibility for actions,” letter to the editor, March 9

After reading that letter from Rick Lockman, I was so livid, I am still shaking. Don’t you think if this cab driver had been more of a man, he would have taken her home and helped her into the house instead of taking advantage of her? She could have been drugged and was looking for someone to help her to get home.

What if this happened to one of Lockman’s family? What would he do then?

Some men have no idea how something like this can be so traumatic to a woman. It never leaves you.

I am still shaking as I end this letter.

Audrey Bell

Orillia