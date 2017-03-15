Lakers finish fourth in Newmarket

The Crate’s Lake Country Boats Orillia Lakers major bantam boys basketball team competed at the IEM tournament March 4 and 5 in Newmarket and earned a fourth-place finish.

The Lakers played five games altogether, winning their four round-robin games before running out of gas in the bronze-medal game. The play of Orillia was characterized by strong defence, creative offence and tremendous resilience in all of the games.

Coming off a tough mini-tournament the week before in Peterborough, the Lakers were eager to play their best in Newmarket. Orillia opened the tournament against Brampton Breakdown #2 and got off to a great start, running out to a quick 8-0 lead against a bigger, more physical team. The Lakers held their lead at half before stumbling in the third quarter, finding themselves down by four points heading into the final quarter. The boys found their defensive intensity again in the fourth, reclaimed the lead with smart passing and strong free-throw shooting, completing their comeback with a 43-36 win.

The Lakers played PBA Ottawa Titans in their second game and again got off to an excellent start by forcing turnovers with their aggressive defence. The Titans battled hard throughout the first half, closing the second quarter with a run of their own. The Lakers gathered themselves during halftime and played a solid second half, pulling away for a 45-33 win.

The next day, the Lakers played the Canadian Basketball Academy (CBA) in their first game of the day. The players ran their press to perfection to start the game, racing to a quick 8-0 lead. CBA worked hard throughout the first half, overcoming a slow start to take the lead midway through the second quarter. Once again, the Lakers found another gear to finish the half up by eight. The second half was one of the Lakers’ more complete of the year as they won 55-32.

The Lakers’ final round-robin game was against Ottawa Next Level, a team that posed a number of match-up difficulties for the Orillia boys. Ottawa managed the Lakers’ press well and earned a number of easy baskets during the first half. The Lakers regrouped at halftime and put together another dominant half. By the end of the game, the Lakers had built a double-digit lead through excellent defence, great passing and impressive shooting.

Despite their 4-0 record in the round robin, the Lakers finished second in the seven-team pool to another 4-0 team, based on point differential. As runner-up in the pool, the Lakers earned a spot in the bronze-medal game against host IEM Aurora. The Orillia boys got off to a slow start against IEM, falling behind by eight early in the first quarter. The Lakers continued to battle, outplaying their opponents for the remainder of the half, but were unable to overcome the early deficit. After half, the long day caught up with the Lakers and they were unable to catch IEM.

The Lakers coaches were proud of the effort of all of the players, as every player contributed on both ends of the floor over the weekend. As always, the boys played with poise and sportsmanship, and showed they can never be counted out of a game.