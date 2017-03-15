Governments, individuals can fight climate change

What would happen if Lake Couchiching dried up? Where would we get our tap water? How would Orillia function? It seems absurd to suggest such a terrible situation could happen.

Yet, for many living in countries like Somalia and other parts of Africa and the Middle East, drought has become an ever-present reality. Throughout these areas, land is becoming desolate, lakes and rivers are drying up, and drinking water is becoming scarce.

To understand this situation further and to find out what we can do about it, I spoke with Erin Gilchrist, parliamentary advocacy officer for RESULTS Canada, an organization dedicated to ending extreme poverty around the world. She has also done development work with the Mama Hope organization in Kenya.

“A lot of the people in parts of the world that are often hit the hardest by drought rely on activities related to agriculture for their livelihood … In a lot of countries, (drought) means that they can’t afford to pay their children’s school fees or to pay medical bills or to buy medication. When you lose out on your main source of income, just living in general becomes a whole lot more difficult.” Gilchrist said.

Such ramifications, she explained, are far reaching and can often be more expensive to deal with than the effects of other natural disasters.

“If you don’t have water, you don’t have food, you don’t have a productive workforce. Water is at the basis of every functioning society. When you’re dealing with a situation of drought, you’re dealing with all sorts of side-implications.”

Gilchrist made it clear going beyond a simple fix was required to ensure vulnerable people were not suffering. When asked whether the Red Cross’ recent $500,000 commitment to Kenya would be enough to deal with drought effects, Gilchrist suggested otherwise.

“Absolutely not – $500,000 in the context of a humanitarian crisis is very small … There needs to be a two-pronged approach. Money needs to be invested in response to the issue, so food needs to be on the plates of the people who are starving. In addition to that, you also need to make sure that you are investing in longer-term solutions that are designed and driven by community members and national governments.”

Relieving these affected areas isn’t just about delivering a one-time payment to deal with immediate needs. As Gilchrist alluded to, ensuring a population is able to recover and sustain itself requires long-term investment in services such as education, risk management and climate mitigation strategies.

So, where would such financial support come from? Gilchrist suggested international governments, like Canada, needed to play a stronger role in assisting effected areas.

“Canada’s (level of official development assistance) right now is .28% of our gross national income. The UN target is .7% ... In terms of whether our government should be taking on a larger role to support countries that are dealing with drought: absolutely.”

Individuals also have a role to play in assisting those affected. In addition to supporting non-governmental organizations that are committed to long-term projects such as Action Against Hunger and Save the Children, Gilchrist suggested we could do something that would not cost a dime.

“Farmers that are near the equator are going to be the first ones to feel the most acute impacts of climate change in the form of droughts and unpredictable rain patterns. Each little action that we can take in our daily lives to reduce our carbon footprint and to slow climate change is going to be an action that will indirectly contribute to the livelihoods of (these) farmers.”

It would seem simple lifestyle changes along with financial contributions could change the fortunes of those suffering from the effects of drought. While we may be thousands of miles away, as compassionate individuals and as global citizens, we have the capacity to respond in a meaningful way.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He graduated with a master’s in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.