Since 2015, there has been a new sign of spring in Orillia. Around this time of year, the lineup and venues for Roots North Music Festival start coming out and build excitement toward the unofficial launch of music festival season in our city. This year is no different, and the local festival continues to grow in new and interesting ways.

Sticking true to its community focus, the festival has engaged new people and places for the event to take place April 21 and 22. For those who have not gone in previous years, the unique model for this festival makes use of more than a dozen downtown locations to host the artists. This year, the festival has grown the main-stage capacity, which will take place at St. Paul’s Centre in 2017. Another new addition is the after-hours shows that will take place at the renovated Geneva Event Centre.

The festival aims to bring people to Orillia and have them experience our city in a new way. With music going on all day at locations ranging from Carousel Collectables to Apple Annie’s and many more, the intention is to provide an array of musical experiences. The festival also accomplishes this by scheduling a number of free or by-donation shows as part of its lineup.

Amy Mangan is a committee member with Roots North and has worked on some of the programming for the festival since 2016.

“We’ve been fostering a relationship with the downtown businesses and live-music venues,” said Mangan. “A live music performance is always so unique to its environment, so we provide a great variety of that at Roots North while also promoting downtown Orillia.”

With the festival little more than a month away, there is a lot to get excited about for music fans. There are many familiar names in the lineup as well as artists who are likely to become new favourites.

“We have some award-winning performers, like Digging Roots and Jim Bryson, as well as newer artists to watch, like Kaia Kater and Birds of Bellwoods,” said Mangan.

The festival also prides itself on providing a platform for local artists.

“This year, we have Cassie Dasilva, who’s originally from Orillia,” said Mangan. “It’s important to showcase music that our area has produced, so we try to do that each year.”

Like any successful event, local sponsors also play an important part in making the festival come together.

“One of our big sponsors has been Alleycats Music and Art,” said Mangan. “They’ve provided in-kind sponsorship for a billboard to promote the festival.”

The City of Orillia also provided a grant to the Roots North committee last fall.

For those who have not attended Roots North yet, there are some great reasons to go.

“It’s quite unlike any festival you’ve ever been to,” said Mangan. “The lineup and different setting are entirely unique and people get an intimate musical experience at each show.”

The festival also has some interactive options for those who might want to participate in an acoustic jam at the Hog N’ Penny pub or do yoga set to live music at Nourish Yoga and Wellness Studio.

The audience is truly what makes this type of festival work, and it is accessible to everyone. In addition to the cost-free shows, wristbands for the entire festival cost $35 until April 3 and $45 after that date. Tickets can be purchased at rootsnorthmusic.ca or at Alleycats Music and Art downtown. It is an ideal way to ring in spring and reconnect with the places and music that define our community.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.