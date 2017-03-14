An increase in building permits in Oro-Medonte could be a sign of the rural times.

“We’re seeing that there’s a number of people that are trying to move out of the more urbanized areas – from Barrie or the GTA (Greater Toronto Area),” said Andria Leigh, the township’s director of development services, referring to building statistics presented to council recently. “It increases the tax base with additional residents.”

There has been a steady rise in the number of residential building permits issued over the past few years – about 100 being issued each year from 2012 to 2014, she said.

The jump to 163 permits in 2016 is considered significant when compared to 110 in 2015, added Leigh.

The increase in residential permits in the area could be attributed to a number of factors, she said.

“I think it’s partly due to the (housing) prices,” said Leigh. “I think it’s also lifestyle. They’re trying to get away from that GTA lifestyle. That’s what we hear from the people moving to the area.”

Going hand-in-hand with building permits are septic permits that are needed for residential construction.

“With the exception of one settlement area, Horseshoe Valley, (which) has a private sewage-treatment facility, all of our communities are developed on individual septic systems,” she said. “All new homes will be accompanied by septic permits.”

In 2016, the revenue generated through building permits and septic permits was $1.19 million. It was $667,252 the previous year. The money goes toward building-permit- and septic-inspection-related tasks, such as staff time and equipment maintenance, said Leigh.

“When you have an increase in the number of permits and inspections, you have a higher demand on your staffing resources, (which) allows for the additional time and staffing that is required to ensure we meet the requirements,” she said.

The ability to build for better value also attracts people to the township, and most growth is being seen on Line 9 and Horseshoe Valley Road, Warminster and Price’s Corners, said Leigh.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog