The City of Orillia generated some interest at a recent trade show in Toronto.

Staff from the Downtown Orillia Management Board and the city’s economic development department connected with representatives from Shoeless Joe’s, which is seeking new franchisees for a local restaurant. According to a report presented to council recently, property acquisition for the restaurant is underway.

The city participated in the Franchise Show, a large, franchise-only exhibition in Toronto, explained Laura Thompson, the city’s manager of real estate and commercial development.

“We did talk to about 130 to 150 qualified leads,” she said. “That means it wasn’t just people who were viewing our booth and grabbing a card and moving on; it was people who stopped and talked to us.”

Those who stopped by the Orillia booth weren’t just people looking to set up franchises in the area, said Thompson, but also people looking to invest in real estate, and entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses.

“Some of the properties they asked about were 228 James St. E., 150 Front St. S., Central School and properties in the downtown waterfront area,” she said. “There was a large number of specialty foods and restaurants, which is a key industry we’re looking to attract (to) the downtown core as our residential population grows in the downtown core.”

In addition, staff spoke with 30 qualified leads, who have specifically asked for follow up visits to the community, she said.

“It was really valuable to see the reputation that Orillia has in the GTA,” she said. “Many investors said that they’ve been looking at Orillia and that it is on their radar as a strong investment opportunity.”

A reason why she believes that’s true is because of the efforts the city made at the show to promote the Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan, which will provide local businesses with up to $185,000 in grants this year.

“People who were interested in bringing their business to Orillia were excited to see we had incentives available and were actually inquiring about properties in Orillia,” said Thompson.

For more information, visit orillia.ca/investdowntown.

