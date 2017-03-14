Letter: Wake up

Re Look at the bigger picture, letter to the editor, March 3

Fred Larsen sent a letter to the paper trying to tell us some good news about the Ontario Liberal Party. This comes when Premier Wynne’s popularity has dropped to 11% in the polls.

He must have forgotten about the gas plants, air Ornge, and e-health scandals that cost us billions of dollars.

Now that we will be having an election in 2018, Premier Wynne is scrambling to get her ratings up. In 2016, our hydro rates were the highest in Canada. Sixty-thousand people have had their hydro cut off but she is giving a $14,000 grant to buy a $100,000 Tesla electric car.

She is now going to reduce our hydro bills 25%; 8% will come from the PST portion of our bill, which will cost $1 billion and will be paid out of our general tax revenues. The 17% will come from pushing the debt from 20 years to 30 years. The interest on this 30-year debt will cost an extra $25 billion. A further $2.5 billion will be paid out over the next three years to pay the lost GST.

Over the last 14 years, our debt has increased $173 billion. She says our children and grandchildren can help pay for this mess her party created.

Wynne has also recently given the elementary and secondary school teachers a two-year extension of their contract, plus a 4% raise and another paid holiday. This was to keep them quiet over the election period and not to cause any problems. She has just bought their vote.

This Liberal party is rotten to the core and we have now become the most indebted sub-sovereign borrower in the world. They have destroyed this province. Wake up, voters, and do not listen to what these diehard Liberals tell you.

Ron Johnson

Orillia