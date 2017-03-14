Doulas deliver assistance to mothers

A duo of doulas wants to bring a message of mothering the mother to expecting families in town.

“The Latin word (doula) actually means the woman who serves,” said Alannah Oliver, one of the two people who make up Lake Country Doulas. “It’s been around cultures forever. The role of a doula in a community was taken up by key women who would get together and help the mom throughout labour and postpartum.”

She and Samantha Audia, her business partner, will host a free workshop on March 23 at the Orillia Public Library, to educate people about the role of a doula. The session will also give those attending an idea of the kinds of community resources doulas can connect them with.

Much like a midwife, a doula provides support to an expecting mother before, during and for a couple of weeks after birth. The main difference is the kind of support provided, said Audia.

“We are not medical staff,” she said, adding it is important for clients to know doulas do not deliver babies and will not agree to attend a birth in the absence of a medical professional. “We provide non-medical support. If they want information about anything associated with pregnancy, such as a backache or pains, we have a list of community resources and tips to give them to handle that problem.”

Another way doulas support mothers and families is with the formation of a birth plan through detailed meetings in the prenatal stage.

“We help them write their birth plan, and what they envision for their birth,” Audia explained, “having them look at all their options, to help them visualize what is most important to them and let us know because we plan on being with them during labour.”

The birth plan is also shared with health-care professionals or midwives, said Oliver.

“Things can happen quickly in a birth. So, for instance, if the dad wants to catch the baby, then the midwife has to know so she can call him over,” she said.

The role of a doula includes focusing on the emotional and physical comfort of the mother through the stages of pregnancy.

Using different massage and relaxation techniques and labouring positions, the doula can help make the process more comfortable for the mother, said Audia, while midwives may be busy looking after the medical aspects of the baby and mom.

Another way doulas support an expecting mom is by addressing the concerns of her partner.

“Partners aren’t necessarily reading all the material moms are, and they might go into labour having a vision that it’s going to be a horrible experience,” said Audia. “We help them stay relaxed and involved, too.”

Having been in the business of helping mothers for four years, the local doulas said it’s an honour to be a part of a family’s birthing process.

“It’s just such an honour for me to be part of every single birth,” said Oliver. “I think it’s just great to get to know people and to be able to provide the support they may not otherwise have and to allow them to be comfortable and facilitate the birth.”

For more information, and to register for the workshop, visit lakecountrydoulas.com.

