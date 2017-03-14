Bob McDonald has been staring into space ever since he was boy growing up in Orillia.

“When I was living in Orillia as a kid, that’s when Sputnik went up,” McDonald recalled recently on the line from Yellowknife, where he had a speaking engagement. “I remember – I’m pretty sure it was in the Packet & Times – there was a drawing of the Earth with a circle and a little ball going around it, saying, ‘Soviets put satellite in space.’ I was captivated by that as a kid.”

McDonald will come back to where that love affair with the great beyond began when he speaks at the Orillia Opera House March 20. The host of CBC’s Quirks and Quarks will present Adventures in Space and Time, which is also the subject of his latest book, published in 2014.

He said he’s privileged not only to be a journalist during the age of space exploration, but also to meet those astronauts. In Canadian Spacewalkers, McDonald explores the stories of Chris Hadfield, Dave Williams and Steve MacLean and their memories of the space program.

“The subjects are three Canadian astronauts who put on spacesuits and went outside,” he explained. “It’s their stories of what it took to do that and what their experiences were like.”

The talk at the opera house will delve into McDonald’s out-of-this-world experiences as well. As a journalist, McDonald has been covering space exploration for decades. While he’s never been into space himself, he’s been able to “play with some of the same toys” astronauts use in their training.

Those coming to the event in Orillia won’t just hear McDonald talk about those times; they’ll get to see video of him experiencing zero gravity.

The astronauts make it look easy, McDonald said. It isn’t.

“Being an astronaut, you’ve got to be physically fit, you’ve got to be focused, you have to be able to fight nausea and disorientation,” he said. “They’re almost like Olympic athletes. They have to be strong and mentally focused on what they’re doing.”

As part of his research for the book, McDonald had the chance sit down for a lengthy interview with the three astronauts. They’re just a few of the many he’s met throughout his life, include some who walked on the moon. McDonald has noticed some similarities between all of them.

“They’re all incredibly determined to accomplish their goals, accomplish their dreams,” he said. “They preach that when they’re back on Earth.”

McDonald’s presentation is being sponsored by the Orillia chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW). The organization is offering free admission to the opera house for the event as a gift to the city for its and Canada’s 150th anniversaries.

Tickets can be secured by visiting spaceadventures.eventbrite.ca. More than 400 tickets have already been reserved for the March 20 event, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The CFUW has been in operation locally since 1955. Since then, more than $200,000 in scholarships have been given by the group to young female students in the city.

