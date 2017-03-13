Students getting ready to head to Vimy

During a recent walking tour of First World War-era buildings in Orillia, Noah Castilla got a sense of Canada’s participation in the war.

But the 16-year-old, and 22 other high-school students from Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School, will soon take a trip to France to get a better sense of the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers at Vimy Ridge.

“Vimy was one of the most important battles in World War 1,” said Castilla. “Canada kind of separated from British ownership, and they were able to win this ridge from Germany and other powerhouses that France and Britain weren’t able to do.”

The trip will help the Orillia students participate in the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the battle.

“Canada wasn’t really recognized as a country that had the power to make a difference – and now it is,” said Castilla. “I guess Vimy has a lot to do with that.”

The trip will take place April 6 to 15, with stops in Germany and the Netherlands. Students will be at Vimy April 9 for the commemorative ceremony.

“We’re (also) going to visit a cemetery to pay our respects to Canadian soldiers,” said Leo Healy, one of three teachers who will accompany the group. “We will be visiting the trenches, too.”

The students will also learn about the importance of the Invictus Games and the role sports played in the rehabilitation of soldiers.

Encouraging the students’ tour were Coun. Ralph Cipolla and navy veteran Darren Bailey, who were at the school recently to present a donation to help with the cost of the trip.

“Giving the opportunity for young Canadians to experience Vimy Ridge, especially in the high-school age, brings forth a lot of growth in Canadian history,” Bailey said, adding he has visited Vimy before and found it to be an emotional experience.

“Going through the cemeteries, you’re looking at the gravestones and there are people as young as 16,” he said. “You look at that and you start to think, ‘Wow.’ It’s a very impressive action to undertake at that age. The young people that are going on this trip can probably relate in age to some of these valiant people.”

Castilla’s fellow students said they want to use the tour to learn more about Canadian history and how the war impacted it.

“It’s exciting ... kind of stepping back in time and finding a new appreciation and understanding for how things were,” said Emily Sajnovic, 15.

The students will share their experiences during this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the school.

