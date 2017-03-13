Séan McCann wants to put the saint back in St. Patrick’s Day.

“Historically, it’s is a very boozy day,” said the singer and songwriter, who will perform on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, at the Orillia Opera House. “What I recall as a child is that there were often school concerts and people would come and they would sing because they all knew the words.”

McCann refers to songs such as Danny Boy as Irish campfire songs, of sorts.

The Newfoundlander said he was familiar with those songs because he grew up on the east coast under the influence of his Irish heritage.

“A lot of the songs, I got from my dad and grandfather and I want to bring that history back,” said McCann, who now lives in Manotick, near Ottawa.

McCann was a member of the multiple-Juno-nominated Great Big Sea, but he took a break from the group a few years ago to recover from alcoholism – something he said he picked up during his time touring with the band.

“I changed paths and, as a result of sobriety – five years now – I was able to face my problems, and I’ve come a long way since then,” he told the Packet & Times in a recent interview.

Performing music at theatres was an important part of his recovery.

“I’ve learned from experience that it can be really helpful for other people. So, I try to bring that warm fire to people. I sing these songs that resonate with people and I get them to sing along,” said McCann.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, he doesn’t go to bars anymore, but he misses what the day meant to him growing up.

“I think there are lots of people who are annoyed by walking into a bar and having Celtic rock music blaring at them,” said McCann. “So, I’m offering something different: Don’t go get hammered on shitty beer; instead, come to a concert and enjoy a great country with great music.”

His set list will include his originals, such as Help Yourself and You Know I Love You, but he will also some selections by the likes of Irish acts Van Morrison and The Chieftains.

McCann knows Orillia the audience will be entertained, “but I (also) think their moods will be lifted, and not in the sense of a short-term buzz,” he said. “I’m offering a chance to lift their spirits. I want to energize Orillia. I want people to come and I want to meet them face to face. That’s the biggest buzz I can ever have.”

It’s a break from the “artificial screen life” we’ve become accustomed to, he added.

“To me, that’s just not acceptable. That’s why I like going out to small theatres, where I can interact with the audience, and that’s what I’ll do here. I’ll get them to sing along and be a part of it.

We’re made of music, and in my show, I prove that. It’s not just some cool stuff to say; it’s real and it’s powerful.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orilliaoperahouse.ca.

