Paper ballots may soon go the way of the rotary telephone in Oro-Medonte.

But first, some residents may need to upgrade their rotary telephones.

Oro-Medonte Township council voted to introduce telephone and Internet voting for the 2018 election at a recent council meeting. Getting to that point was an arduous process, and it might not be over just yet.

In the fall, the township clerk brought back a report recommending the switch to telephone and Internet voting. If that had been accepted, the township would have become the latest municipality in the province to employ alternative voting methods – moves often intended to boost voter turnout.

And that’s something Oro-Medonte could use. Less than a quarter of eligible voters did so in the 2014 municipal election, thanks in part to the acclamation of both the mayor and deputy mayor.

Still, the clerk’s recommendation wasn’t adopted by council, and instead councillors decided to maintain the traditional paper-ballot system for the 2018 election.

Earlier in the winter, Coun. Scott Macpherson had a change of heart.

“More and more people realize we have to do something to engender greater voter turnout,” he said. “Twenty-three per cent is exceedingly low. We need to do what we can to make our democracy work in a more healthy way.”

Macpherson champions the freedom of choice being provided to Oro-Medonte residents. During advanced polls, paper ballots will be available. Come election day, the only way to vote will be either on the phone or via the Internet.

Macpherson admitted he would likely vote in advance so he can use a paper ballot.

Councillors added a maximum of $20,000 to the election budget to include paper ballots. A report on the full cost will be provided by the township clerk later in the spring.

Mayor Harry Hughes feels the number council will receive will be significantly more than the $81,000 spent in 2014.

“From all the research I have done, it is not possible to run a paper-ballot election ... plus an Internet election and do it within $100,000,” Hughes said. “From all the indicators I have, we’re probably looking at $130,000 to $140,000.”

In the past, paper-ballot elections in Oro-Medonte cost the township about $45,000. That number was expected to jump to about $60,000 with the introduction of tabulation machines in 2014, allowing people to vote at any polling station. Instead, the 2014 election cost nearly twice as much as normal.

At the Feb. 8 meeting, councillors spent nearly two hours debating the issue. Hughes said the majority of residents who spoke during that debate were opposed to anything but paper ballots. Macpherson referred to the debate as “fulsome.”

The first vote – to keep paper ballots – was approved 4-3, with Macpherson, Hughes, Deputy Mayor Ralph Hough and Coun. John Crawford in favour. When the motion was reconsidered, Macpherson voted with Coun. Barbara Coutanche, Coun. Phil Hall and Coun. Scott Jermey to bring in telephone and Internet voting.

About a quarter of Ontario municipalities used alternative voting methods in 2014, ranging from telephone and Internet voting to mail-in voting. That number is expected to jump to about 45% for the 2018 election.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel here,” Macpherson said.

But the mayor isn’t convinced people will be any more likely to vote. Given a number of issues – from the lack of reliable high-speed Internet and cellphone service in parts of the township, to the reluctance of many seniors to trust the Internet – he feels the opposite will be true.

“To say to people, ‘You can’t use a paper ballot for voting,’ in my mind, would end up having a lot of people who have normally voted all their lives simply say, ‘We aren’t voting,’” Hughes said.

