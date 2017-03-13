The Millwood Logistics novice AE Terriers are one win away from becoming the only Orillia team this year to win a coveted Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) championship.

Thanks to a pair of impressive weekend wins, the Terriers have grabbed a 2-0 stranglehold in the championship series and can win a provincial title with a victory in Milton Saturday.

The local squad drew first blood Saturday with a 5-3 road victory and then returned home Sunday afternoon with a chance to put Milton behind the eight-ball. The Terriers scored on their first opportunity of the game when Kiefer Barlow scored on a breakaway. Milton rallied to tie the back-and-forth contest 1-1 a few minutes later.

In the second, it was all Orillia as the Terriers took control and built a 4-1 advantage. Early in the third, Orillia extended its lead to 5-1 and looked to be in cruise control. However, Milton took advantage of a power-play opportunity, scoring a goal that breathed new life into its bench. Then, the wheels fell off for the home side as the Winterhawks scored three goals in just 54 seconds to knot the contest with just six minutes left of the clock.

To help stop the bleeding, Terriers coach Jeff Hopkins pulled goalie Tyler Boychoff and inserted Gunnar Wolfe. The moved paid dividends as it seemed to calm the shell-shocked Terriers. Then, with just 2:03 on the clock, explosive Orillia forward William Hillyard scored on a wraparound to lift his team back into the lead.

Milton pressed, pulled its goalie and tried to net the equalizer, but it could not find the back of the net, and Orillia prevailed in the thrilling game at Rotary Place.

“We found a way to get it done when and where it matters most,” Hopkins said. “I am proud of the team for battling back and not folding under the pressure.”

After Saturday’s “gritty road game,” Hopkins said, “the lead (Sunday) just never felt comfortable.” He said the score flattered the home side.

“We scored a couple goals right after they hemmed us in our own end for an entire shift,” said Hopkins. “A bounce here or there and the game would have been closer earlier on.”

Losing the lead is a good lesson for the team, said Hopkins.

“We got comfortable as a team in the third being up four goals and thought we could just coast,” he said. “It is a good lesson to learn for our whole team. Good teams bend but don’t break.”

Despite being up 2-0, Hopkins said the series is far from over.

“Milton is a good team. They wouldn’t be in the OMHA finals if they weren’t,” said the coach. “We knew they would battle hard and they can score goals in bunches. They have some kids that can really shoot the puck for this age.”

The Terriers also have some sharpshooters. Hillyard’s winning goal was his third of the game Sunday; he also tallied two in the Game 1 win. Brock McKay and Joshua Denne also scored for the Terriers Sunday, while Jasper Holenski was the top playmaker with three assists. Joshua May scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s win, while Denne also found the back of the net in the road victory.

The Terriers, who defeated regular-season champion Stouffville 3-2 in a pressure-packed semifinal series, can clinch the OMHA crown with a win Saturday in Milton. If necessary, a fourth game is scheduled for next Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Rotary Place.

While the local novices are the only local team vying for a provincial title, several local squads continue their quests for York Simcoe Hockey Association (YSHA) titles.

The Burton Team of Investment Planning Counsel major atoms trail Innisfil 2-1 in their YSHA semifinal series. The Terriers lost Game 1 in Innisfil 3-2 and then fell on home ice Saturday 4-1. With their backs against the wall, the Terriers rebounded to earn a 3-2 win in Innisfil Sunday. Game 4 goes Tuesday night at Rotary Place. Game time is 6:50 p.m. A fifth game, if necessary, goes Thursday night in Innisfil.

The Jim Wilson Chevrolet minor peewees are rolling. After sweeping past Newmarket and Nobleking, Orillia swept to a 3-0 series victory against the Barrie Colts 2 Blue team in their YSHA semifinal series. The Terriers won 5-4 in Barrie, before winning 4-2 on home ice Saturday. Sunday in Barrie, the Terriers clinched the series with a 2-0 triumph at the Allandale Recreation Centre. They will now play the winner of the Richmond Hill vs. Innisfil series for the YSHA title.

The Rama First Nation minor bantam A Terriers were eliminated by the Nobleking Knights Sunday. Orillia opened the best-of-five series with a 2-1 home-ice victory but then dropped 5-4, 3-2 and 5-3 decisions, ending their season and a quest for a YSHA title. Point getters for the Terriers during the season were Austin Sawyer (4g,2a), Owen Buckland (2g), Aaron Zurawski (2g,1a), Cole Silverthorn (1g,1a), Jayden Murison (1g,1a), Will Mullen (1g), Aiden Colebrook (1g), Isabela Fleguel (1a), Nolan MacNeal (1a), Cole Rasmussen (1a), Liam McDonald (1a), Jesse Ashkewe (1a), Jack Marwick (1a) and Bradley Adams (1a). Coulter Taylor and Teddy McCollum-Kuntz faced a barrage of shots in net.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 major bantams, who defeated Newmarket in the quarter-finals, swept their best-of-five York Simcoe semifinal series against Markham, outscoring the Waxers 14-4 in their series sweep. Orillia opened the best-of-five series with a 3-2 win at Rotary Place and then skated to a 6-0 triumph in Markham on Saturday. Sunday at Rotary Place, the Terriers completed the sweep thanks to a 5-2 win over the visiting Waxers. It’s not yet known who the Terriers will meet for the YSHA championship.

The Scotiabank minor midgets scored back-to-back 5-2 victories over the Aurora Tigers in their YSHA semifinal but were unable to close out the series Sunday at Rotary Place as the Tigers roared back to tally a 3-2 road decision. Game 4 will be played Thursday night in Aurora. A fifth game, if necessary, will be played at Rotary Place Saturday at 5:05 p.m.

The Kelsey’s Restaurant major midgets find themselves in a 2-0 series hole against Markham in their YSHA semifinal series. Game 3 was played Monday night. If necessary, a fourth game is scheduled for Rotary Place Wednesday night at 8:50 p.m.

