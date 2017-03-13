'Makers of Orillia' exhibit at OMAH until July 23
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Vanessa Diver, of Hamilton, is shown checking out an Otaco Roll Master.
The “Makers of Orillia” are being recognized at an exhibition that opened on the weekend at the Orillia Museum of Art and History.
Items from industries that once prospered in the area are on display at the museum until July 23.
Vanessa Diver, of Hamilton, is shown checking out an Otaco Roll Master.