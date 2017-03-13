Letter: Step back

Letter to the editor and open letter to federal Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch:

Oh, my dear Kellie, you did not look good in your video. Even worse with the sound off.

I at first thought it was a satirical look at you and your “Canadian values” issues, which really seem to bother you. Do not worry. I think you have missed something very important. Hard work, generosity and tolerance seem to be values of other nations, too. Otherwise, this country would not be as free and accepting as it is today. Without hard-working, generous, tolerant immigrants, you and I would not be living here.

If your video had really been a face-to-face opportunity for you to speak to us, why did you keep avoiding the camera, looking off into the distance? Why such a display of fear and anxiety? Why are you so determined to show yourself in public in such a strange way?

My thought, after watching you perform in your video, is that you are someone to be afraid of, not innocent, desperate persons seeking safety and a future. You got yours, sister, and how?

Who are you to screen and vet to find the “right kind of immigrant,” and who is paying for this “service?”

The greatest news from the video is that you are the only one determined to do this. Thank goodness.

Consider this: Step back from your race to become leader before you really, really embarrass yourself.

Andrea Lee-Burnet

Orillia