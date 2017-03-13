While Ottawa-based Shopify has been under a microscope because of its ties to controversial right-wing website Breitbart, there are other questionable items being sold using the company’s technology.

The Ottawa company provides support and hosting services for more than 375,000 online stores.

Handguns and semi-automatic rifles, magazines and ammunition are for sale on Shopify-hosted websites such as Brampton’s Blue Wolf Firearms. The site sells tactical weapons and accessories, 9-mm handguns, scopes and rifle-mounted laser pointers. (Shipping on the firearms is free and financing is available, according to the website. Buyers can pay for the items using a PayPal account, or credit card.)

Another store called High420Daze offers “100 per cent pure” cannabis oil, while another, called Fairee Box, uses its Shopify store to sell marijuana to customers across the United States. “We discretely sell the dankest snacks to all 50 states,” the website says.

Minneapolis’s Escort Solutions, has pictures of 20 “independent escorts” available for a “date” on its Shopify store. According to the site, rates are set at $240 per hour for “escort” or “date” services. The website states that it does not contract for sexual services. (A link at the bottom of the company’s website leads to an extensive list of businesses offering sex and prostitution services in Minneapolis. Escort Solutions also appears on that list.) The company behind the website is also using it to seek out women interested in becoming prostitutes — “Escort Solutions is always looking for new female independent escorts in Minneapolis,” states the site.

The public scrutiny over Shopify’s decision to continue hosting Breitbart’s retail website has some within the Ottawa firm scratching their heads, given the other controversial items and services available for purchase using its technology.

While Breitbart has proven itself to be a controversial and favourite source of information for right-wing political lobbyists in the U.S., it uses its Shopify store to sell shirts, hats and coffee mugs that are relatively tame. One T-shirt on the site displays a picture of a moving truck with the words “Hate America? Moving Company” painted on the side. Another depicts a map of the United States with the words, “Get In Line” written across the centre, presumably as a statement against illegal immigration.

While the Breitbart store has collected a petition with more than 200,000 signatures urging Shopify to drop the company as a retailer, “SWAG By Milo” has attracted very little attention. The store, which is owned by controversial right-wing American activist Milo Yiannopoulos, proudly displays the motto “Muslims suck, our shirts don’t.” It sells men’s shirts with the hashtag “#Feminism is Cancer” and others with the words “White Privilege” printed across the front.

Shopify refused to comment on its stance regarding Milo, guns, drugs or escort services. The company referred to a statement released by its chief executive officer, Tobi Lütke, last month.

“People sell millions of products a day. Almost all of those are uncontroversial. We love the electric skateboards, the animal-friendly outerwear, and the pottery. But some are unsavory and controversial, and that’s where we’re put to the test. On a regular basis, we face pressure from groups who disagree with some of these merchants or products and want us to censor them. This has been a constant for as long as we’ve been around,” he wrote in a posting called In Support of Free Speech on his personal blog.

“To kick off a merchant is to censor ideas and interfere with the free exchange of products at the core of commerce. When we kick off a merchant, we’re asserting our own moral code as the superior one. But who gets to define that moral code? Where would it begin and end? Who gets to decide what can be sold and what can’t? If we start blocking out voices, we would fall short of our goals as a company to make commerce better for everyone. Instead, we would have a biased and diminished platform. Products are a form of speech, and free speech must be fiercely protected, even if we disagree with some of the voices.”

The question of whether Shopify should adopt a policy limiting the types of products it allows to be sold via its platform is one that has been debated by the company’s executives for a long time, according to several people working there. The company’s decision not to enact a policy prohibiting certain items, such as firearms or goods that promote “hate speech,” is one that has caused tension and division among the company’s workforce.

Sheryl So, a spokeswoman for the Ottawa firm, said Shopify has very specific Terms of Service agreements with its vendors that strictly prohibit the sale of illegal items on the company’s platform. The company screens sensitive businesses as they apply to ensure they are allowed to legally conduct business within their region, before allowing them to set up shop. However, with more than 375,000 stores operating and hundreds being added every day, the company also relies on complaints to pinpoint issues with vendors.

So said questionable businesses, such as the ones found by Postmedia, may be forwarded to Shopify’s legal team for review.

“It’s not slipping through. If it’s on our platform, they are legal. Anything that is not legal, has been kicked off. It is being monitored every day,” So said. “If it’s up there, it is legal. It is operating legally in that jurisdiction. Legal (department) is aware of stores like the Brampton handgun store and that is legal and that is why it is still out there.”

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed that it is legal to sell semi-automatic rifles, tactical-issue firearms and even handguns in Canada through an online website. The only requirement is that both the seller and the buyer must have the appropriate registration to conduct the transaction.

The sale of marijuana and cannabis oil online is less clear cut. Federally, the sale, cultivation and transportation of cannabis is illegal. However, some U.S. states have put into place regulations allow for the sale of cannabis for medicinal purposes. More recently a total of nine states have introduced recreational cannabis use regulations. However, the sale of cannabis requires the seller to obtain the appropriate licences from the state regulator.

The sale of sexual services is illegal in 49 of the 50 states, including Minnesota. The only state that has some regulation allowing the sale of sexual services is Nevada, which regulates brothels and permits prostitution on those premises.

Emma Pullman, the lead campaign strategist at the SumofUs.org, which has been spearheading the protest against Shopify, said that by allowing Breitbart and other questionable vendors to sell goods and services, Shopify is profiting from these organizations. That sends a message to the general public that the company is putting profits before common values, she contends.

“I didn’t expect that this campaign was going to build the momentum that it has,” said Pullman, highlighting that the petition to have Shopify drop Breitbart now has more than 200,000 signatures.

“I think this is a great moment for Shopify to say, ‘OK, we need to look at this. We need to see what a hate-speech policy would look like at the company.” I think other technology companies from Twitter to Snapchat have hate-speech policies. This is a moment where the public is calling on them to act.”

Cara Maurer, an assistant professor of general management and organizational behaviour in the Ivey Business School at Western University, agreed with Pullman.

Maurer said other companies, as they have expanded, such as Amazon, Twitter and Facebook have had to crack down on the products, services and even posts that they have allowed on their platforms by enacting policies governing things such as hate speech. Facebook has banned the sale of firearms on its platform.

“This isn’t just a cost/benefit analysis. Nowadays, thanks to social networks, this isn’t a slow debate that a corporate leader can control. Now, it’s volatile and fast. That makes it much more challenging,” she said.

“This may be the most challenging time that Shopify has faced. But, it may also be an opportunity for clarifying itself on where it ultimately stands and it’s good to know the values that a company ultimately stands for going forward.”

