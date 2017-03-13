Don’t make a royal mess at the dinner table

Have you noticed you have never been invited for dinner twice to a friend’s home, or if you joined a social club, your name was immediately struck from the membership rolls after your very first dinner meeting, your card torn to shreds, the club insignia pin ripped from your lapel, and two elected officials of the organization came up behind you, grabbed you by the scruff of your neck and the ass of your pants and tossed you out into the street? Have you ever considered the fact it could be your table manners? Perhaps you are not quite polished to a level where you would be welcomed to dine with the elite of society and your manners would be more acceptable in a less formal gathering, like feeding time at the zoo or a food fight in a high-school cafeteria.

Of course, it may have nothing to do with your lack of social graces and may be your quite humorous remark about the club president’s wife’s flatulence problem was not well-received. Granted, it did knock the waiter down, but you didn’t need to tell everyone.

As for the fact you are no longer invited to your friend’s house, you really should have knocked on the bathroom door before barging in. A polite person would have waited until the hostess and her brother-in-law were finished doing whatever it was they were doing that was accompanied by a lot of giggling.

Let us assume both of the aforementioned social slights were caused by your abominable table manners and had nothing to do with the fact you are a Neanderthal.

There are certain rules of etiquette that must be observed when dining in social situations. For example, a gentleman never rests his elbows on the table unless his elbows are there for a reason – like covering your red-wine spill on the priceless embroidered damask table cloth presented to the host’s great-great-grandmother by Queen Victoria.

However, a much better way is to jump up and shout at the lady seated beside you, “Margaret, you clumsy ass, throw some white wine on it. God, didn’t your mother teach you anything. Say, how about them Blue Jays?”

Speaking of Queen Victoria, should you be invited to dine with royalty (not likely after you barked when you met Camilla), remove your ball hat, unless the queen is wearing hers.

Most rules are merely common sense and only an imbecile would ever consider breaking one in a social situation. What you do at home is entirely your business and is not the reason none of your own guests ever come back. I’m thinking here of a common, everyday dining experience, like finding a pit in the olive you popped in your mouth after fishing it out of your martini with your fingers. The trick here is to remove it quietly as to not draw too much attention to the fact you are now on your fourth drink and rapidly becoming incoherent. Do not – I cannot stress this too strongly, do not – spit it directly from your mouth to your plate. Take your napkin, or if it has already slid off your lap, onto the floor, bring the tablecloth discretely to your lips and, with an ever-so-gentle ‘haaaawk,’ spit it into the palm of your hand and hand it to Margaret, saying, “I believe you dropped this. And Margaret, don’t you think you’ve had enough? You know what they say: Breasts are like martinis; one isn’t enough and three is too many.”

We have all had to face this situation when hosting a dinner party – especially with the people we hang around with. How do you tell guests they have had far too much to drink and are becoming obnoxious, rude and their language is absolutely atrocious, without causing embarrassment for them and everyone else?

Do what I do. Simply lean over and shout, “Margaret, I think it’s time someone carried you home.”

