Clarity needed from CRTC

Jacob Kearey-Moreland believes Orillia’s Doug Downey, who is running to become the Progressive Conservative candidate for Simcoe North in the next provincial election, should step away from his on-air role at Rogers TV.

Kearey-Moreland, who ran as a co-operative interdependent candidate in the last federal election, said Downey’s TV gig gives him an unfair advantage and he has called on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to step in and force Downey off the air.

“Doug could continue being host of his show up until the point after an election is called to the point where he is officially recognized as a candidate by Elections Ontario,” said Kearey-Moreland, who had to give up writing a weekly column for the Packet & Times when he earlier announced he was seeking the NDP nomination. “Doug’s announcing he’s running for the nomination is announcing his candidacy. We all know name recognition is critical to winning elections.”

While Kearey-Moreland is correct “name recognition” is vital to winning an election, it is not a factor in a nomination contest. (Kearey-Moreland, as a non-party candidate, did not have to participate in a nomination contest.) Downey is not yet running in an open election; he is vying against Jill Dunlop to be the Tories’ banner carrier in this riding. The contest is only open to card-carrying, membership-paying party members. At this level, his exposure on Rogers provides him no advantage.

It’s why Downey has said Kearey-Moreland “is over a year premature in his complaint.” And that’s where we disagree. While Kearey-Moreland may be a little early, he is right to attempt to get this issue on the CRTC’s radar. If Downey wins the nomination in May, he should not be on Rogers TV any longer.

At present, the CRTC’s policy allows political candidates to be on air until an election is called.

Kearey-Moreland has filed a complaint with both Rogers and the CRTC. “The more I’m reading the CRTC regulations, the more I’m concerned about the lack of clarity they provide in these kinds of cases,” he said.

The young political activist is correct. More clarity is needed. In fact, once a candidate wins a nomination contest, that person should no longer be allowed to be an on-air host. Period. In an era of fixed election dates, there is no need to wait until an election is called. As it stands, the rule provides a person with an unfair advantage that comes with the higher profile television affords.

This is not about Downey, a hard-working volunteer who gives of his time generously to not only Rogers but a wide range of local causes. Rather, it’s about the integrity of the process and the lax regulations the CRTC needs to tighten and firm up. Kearey-Moreland deserves credit for having the fortitude to raise the issue. We can only hope the CRTC shows similar courage in addressing the issue promptly and decisively.

– The Packet & Times