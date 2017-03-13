Black settlers’ stories in anthology

A trip to the Oro African Church last summer by Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell spurred a story about the settlement of black people in Oro Township being included in a commemorative collection.

The settlement is a significant, if oft-ignored, facet of Ontarian and Canadian history. Author Tim Crawford hopes the 150 Stories anthology can help to change that.

“The church gets a lot of publicity, but it’s an artifact of something much more important,” Crawford said. “That’s the Oro black settlement. That was a profoundly important decision that was made, and most people don’t know about how important that decision was.”

The 150 Stories anthology has been curated by the lieutenant-governor. It has been released this year in conjunction with Canada’s sesquicentennial, featuring 150 stories, from 150 authors, of 150 or fewer words, highlighting Ontario’s roll in Canada’s history.

That word count might have been the most difficult part for Crawford. His first draft was about 300 words. However, in the edited final copy, Crawford is able to convey how significant and unique the black settlement in Oro was.

In 1819, slavery was legal throughout most of the world, and often encouraged. But that wasn’t the case in what would become Ontario. Following the War of 1812, a group of black militiamen were rewarded for their service with land.

“Blacks, in Ontario, could get farmland the same as whites, Europeans,” Crawford said. “They created a black farming community. I can’t find anywhere in history – whether it’s the Portuguese or the Dutch – creating a black farming community 200 years ago. Slavery didn’t get abolished for another 50 years in most cases.”

A swath of land was available for the veterans, stretching from Lake Simcoe to Penetanguishene, but not nearly that much was ever used. With that land came other rights of citizenship, such as being able to vote.

That isn’t to say a history of peaceful and tolerant race relations has since existed in either Ontario or Simcoe County. Prejudice remains, albeit significantly dampened from previous years. That’s something Crawford has witnessed in his lifetime.

Crawford took up permanent residence in Oro-Medonte when he retired from teaching, but he grew up in Oro Station. While many might not appreciate the historical significance of the black settlement today, it was viewed in greater contempt during Crawford’s youth.

“My dad said things; not mean things, but innocently negative things about the blacks up in Oro Township,” Crawford recalled. “It wasn’t mean or vicious, but patronizing. My dad was a nice man, but that’s how he was raised.”

The book was launched in February during a reception at Queen’s Park, where Crawford got to mingle with some of the other storytellers featured in the anthology, including NHL legend Bobby Orr and former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion.

Visitors to the Lieutenant-Governor’s Suite will receive a complimentary copy of 150 Stories. If a tour of Queen’s Park isn’t in your future, the stories can be read at arts.lgontario.ca/canada150/stories-recits.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales