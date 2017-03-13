Women looking to get back into the workforce are getting a hand-up, thanks to Dress for Success.

The charitable organization offers women suits, blouses and shoes – as well as job counselling and life-care advice - to give them the look and the confidence they need to have a successful job interview, according to founder and executive director Linda Reid.

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie celebrated the renovation of its newly renovated facility at the Bayfield Mall in Barrie on Friday, thanks to a $402,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation that was made last fall.

Reid said Dress for Success relies on donations from area residents.

“We’re looking for monetary donations but donations of business clothes that are appropriate for a job interview are just as important,” she said.

Women are referred to the suiting program after successfully getting a job interview, both in Barrie and Orillia, through community partners such as the Georgian College Employment Centre, Agilec, Seneca College, the Barrie Women and Children’s Shelter, Couchiching Jubilee House and Lakehead University, among others, she added.

“We’re getting great response,” she said. “We’re suiting more women and getting more inquiries.

“Some of the women come from domestic abuse situations, some are in shelters,” she said. “Some of them are older women who may have been downsized (at their previous jobs) and are looking for work.”

Preparing women for that all-important job interview – whether it’s the way they look or how they are prepared - is key, Reid added.

“We’re helping them with clothes and the confidence to go back to work,” she said. “That confidence is so important to secure the job, allow them to go forward and be successful in their career.”

Dress for Success spokeswoman Laurie Herd said $130,000 went to the renovations at the Bayfield Mall boutique.

“The rest is being split up between establishing a breakfast club in Orillia, through the Orillia boutique, and the rest goes to pay the salary for three years of the executive director,” Herd said.

Dress for Success has operated a boutique in Barrie since September 2014 and a second location in Orillia opened last year.

Visit www.orilliaandbarrie.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

