Watches stand the test of time

Rolex, Omega, Blancpain, Longines: all famous watchmakers whose watches in particular can be worth thousands and even tens of thousands of dollars. Collectors avidly seek them, as do those who enjoy a fine timepiece.

Clocks and watches whose dials depict favourite sports and television stars and comic characters have been manufactured with children in mind since the 1930s. Today, this category of collectible is as prized by collectors just as the very fine timepieces are.

Mention the topic of comic and character clocks and watches, and a watch with the picture of Mickey Mouse comes immediately to mind. Isn't a Mickey Mouse watch the most famous in the world? Before Mickey appeared in the 1930s, there was a handful of lesser-known comic clocks and watches with characters like Skeezix, Smitty and Buster Brown. But it was the Mickey Mouse watch that paved the way for all the other comic and character timepieces that were to appear. In the 1930s, Ingersoll made a clock, a wristwatch and a pocket watch that featured the now iconic Mickey Mouse. As a collaboration between Walt Disney, Mickey's creator, and Robert Ingersoll of the Ingersoll-Waterbury Watch Company, the Mickey Mouse watch was one of the 20th century's greatest marketing concepts. In a two-year period, Ingersoll had sold nearly 2.5 million Mickey Mouse clocks and watches. Throughout the 1930s, it also introduced other watches with Disney characters such as the Big Bad Wolf (that appeared in 1934) and Donald Duck.

The No. 1 Mickey wristwatch came in an orange-coloured box commonly known in collectors' circles as the "critter box" because this was illustrated with a variety of the Disney characters. (A lesser-known, more rare, blue-coloured display box also made an appearance in this same time period.) The watch itself featured a second hand with three revolving Mickey figures and it was available with either a metal or leather band. The list price from the 1930s ranged from $2.10 for a Mickey Mouse pocket watch to $3.90 for a Mickey Mouse wristwatch with a metal bracelet, right up to $5.50 for a deluxe Mickey Mouse chromium-plated wristwatch with a rectangular case and display box.

Throughout the 1930s, children fell in love with these clocks and watches that featured their favourite comic character or hero, such as Popeye, Superman, Buck Rogers, Dick Tracy, Little Orphan Annie and the Lone Ranger. There were also a couple of other well-known characters that were produced. These included Betty Boop and Cowboy Tom Mix, but for some reason, these clocks and watches did not become as popular as the others, so only small quantities were produced. Though Ingersoll dominated the character watch market in the 1930s due to the incredible popularity of the Disney characters, other companies soon realized the potential. The Ingraham Watch Company and New Haven Clocks were soon to secure the rights to other popular characters. An Ingraham "Betty Boop" from 1934 in mint condition would be worth more than $2,000 - about the price of a gold Omega mid-grade wristwatch.

During the Second World War, production of these comic and character clocks and watches stopped, but after the war, the demand for these items came back stronger than ever. Once again, Disney was the overall leader, but the Ingersoll name was to fade away as this company sold out to the U.S. Time Watch Company.

The late 1940s was good to the comic and character watch and clock market. Mickey Mouse turned 20 years old and a Birthday Series was produced that included Donald Duck, Pinocchio, Pluto, Bambi, Jiminy Cricket, Bongo Bear and Daisy Duck. Other characters from this time period included Porky Pig, Puss-N-Boots, Joe Palooka, Gene Autry and Captain Marvel. In addition to the characters from the comic series and cartoons, space and western heroes made their appearance. The Ingraham Watch Company came out with a Buck Rogers timepiece around 1935 that had lightning-bolt hands, and Ingersoll produced a Flash Gordon pocket watch around 1939. Top-quality examples of these items are valued in the $2,000 range.

In 1949, a baseball great by the name of Babe Ruth stared on an Exacta Time watch. The lucky child to receive that treasure discovered the original box contained not only the watch, but a baseball with a Babe Ruth facsimile signature and pledge card. Find one of these beauties in mint condition and it could bring a minimum of $1,500.

The early to mid-1950s was also a vibrant time for the production of these comic and character clocks and watches. There were more Disney characters, western heroes and comic characters than ever before, but by 1958, manufacturing of these items almost completely stopped. Manufacturing costs went up, popularity of some characters faded and other circumstances prevailed. There was some renewed interest in the late 1960s, but the watches and clocks were never the same again.

In the 1970s, the Bradley-Elgin Watch Company led the way for a "comeback" and today there are hundreds of comic and character clocks and watches to choose from. But today's fascination in the collector market is with the old examples and not so much the reissues that hit the marketplace in the 1980s and 1990s. There is an awareness and appreciation for all the originals. Collectors not only appreciate the early examples, but also the original boxes. Many were well illustrated and colourful, but most were thrown away, so they are hard to find today, and collectors prize these boxes about as highly as they do the timepieces.

The watch and clock works were manufactured with simple pin-lever movements. They might not have been the best of timekeepers, but were solidly constructed and featured a character that was loved and quite likely brings back memories of our youth. Something that those Rolex, Omega, Blancpain and Longines timepieces just can't do.

